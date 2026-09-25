Crypto Exchange Bitget Halts Withdrawals After $352 Million Hack

Crypto exchange Bitget reported an estimated $351.6 million in unauthorised transfers from some of its wallets and temporarily suspended withdrawals.

"User funds are safe," Chief Executive Gracy Chen said in a post on X early Friday in Singapore. "The full amount of this loss falls within the coverage of Bitget's User Protection Fund, which currently holds over $464 million."

The hack continues a spate of recent attacks that have put crypto cybersecurity in the spotlight. Earlier this month, $320 million worth of Bitcoin was drained from a wallet used by Liquid Network, while in August the hack of the popular offline Bitcoin wallet Coldcard raised questions about the safest way to store the digital asset.

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Chen said Bitget operates a three-tier wallet architecture and the breach was confined to portions of hot-wallet and warm-wallet layers, with cold wallets remaining secure.

"Deposits and trading remain fully operational," she said. "Withdrawals are temporarily paused and will be restored as soon as the security review is complete."

A full incident report including root cause analysis and corrective actions will be published within 24 hours, Chen said.

"We will not speculate on the attack vector until the investigation is complete," she added.

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(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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