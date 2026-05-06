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Claude Down: Outage Reports Spike As Users Say AI Chatbot Inaccessible

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, complaints about Claude began rising sharply after 8:30 p.m. IST, signalling a potential large-scale issue.

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Claude Down: Outage Reports Spike As Users Say AI Chatbot Inaccessible
Anthropic's chatbot Claude appeared to face a widespread service disruption on the evening of May 6, 2026.
Photo Source: @AnthropicAI/X
  • Anthropic's chatbot Claude faced a widespread service outage Wednesday evening
  • Downdetector logged over 1,600 user complaints starting after 8:30 PM IST
  • 42% of issues affected Claude Chat and 33% involved Claude Code features
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Anthropic's chatbot Claude appeared to face a widespread service disruption on Wednesday evening, with users reporting difficulties accessing the platform across multiple features.

According to outage tracking platform Downdetector, complaints began rising sharply after 8:30 PM IST, signalling a potential large-scale issue. The platform recorded a sudden spike, with more than 1,600 reports logged within a short span.

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User complaints were spread across various services. Data from Downdetector indicated that about 42% of issues were linked to Claude Chat, while 33% were related to Claude Code. Another 17% of users flagged problems with the app itself, including difficulties in accessing core features.

Several users also reported lag, latency and login failures, suggesting broader backend or connectivity issues. The outage graph showed a steep surge around 8:53 PM IST, indicating that disruptions may have impacted users simultaneously across regions.

Claude, a widely used AI chatbot and coding assistant, is designed for tasks ranging from text generation and research support to software development through its Claude Code tools and APIs. Any downtime can significantly affect both individual users and developers who rely on its services for daily workflows.

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At the time of reporting, Anthropic had not issued an official statement on the disruption across its social media handles or service status pages. The cause of the outage and the extent of its global impact remain unclear.

Users experiencing issues are advised to monitor official updates and retry access after some time, as such disruptions are often temporary and resolved within a short window.

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