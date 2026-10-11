Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has called for an “emergency brake” for advanced AI systems, arguing that humans must retain the ability to pause or shut down models as they become more powerful and autonomous. He said AI systems need stronger safeguards, human oversight and clear operating procedures to manage risks as the technology evolves.

In a post on social media platform X on Saturday, Nadella stressed, “We need to surround non-deterministic models with strong, deterministic system design, human controls, and reliable operating procedures, and establish industry standards where existing ones are insufficient,”

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He advocated independent controls, transparent monitoring and reliable containment mechanisms to minimise risks and prevent unintended consequences.

“Treating frontier closed and open weight models like insider risks is a way to build such a system,” he said.

“We must assume a model is compromised and contain it from the start,” Nadella wrote, underscoring the need for safeguards that remain effective even if an AI model malfunctions or behaves unpredictably.

Nadella argued that organisations should distinguish between AI models and the infrastructure responsible for managing their operations. This separation would allow authorised humans to intervene independently, limiting the potential damage from compromised or malfunctioning systems.

He also highlighted the importance of maintaining tamper-resistant, human-readable records of significant AI actions. Such records would help organisations monitor behaviour, investigate incidents and establish accountability when problems arise.

His recommendations include continuous testing, model diversity, independent oversight, effective auditing, containment measures and timely disclosure of safety incidents. He also called for stronger industry-wide standards wherever existing guidelines fail to provide adequate protection.

The remarks also shed light on growing concerns among technology executives and researchers about the rapid development of increasingly capable AI systems. As businesses integrate these technologies into critical operations, questions surrounding reliability, accountability and human oversight have become more pressing.

Nadella's comments reflect a broader debate over how to balance AI innovation with responsible development. While technology companies are racing to expand the capabilities and applications of advanced models, experts continue to emphasise the need for safeguards that can address unpredictable behaviour and emerging risks.

The issue also carries strategic significance as the United States seeks to maintain its competitive advantage over China in artificial intelligence. The challenge for policymakers and technology companies is to encourage innovation while ensuring that increasingly autonomous systems remain controllable.

Nadella's central argument is that trust in AI cannot depend solely on confidence in a model's performance. Instead, it must be supported by independent controls, transparency and the ability of humans to intervene when necessary.

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His proposed, "The most trustworthy Super Intelligence system will not be the one with the model we trust most. It will be the one that enables us to trust the model the least."

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