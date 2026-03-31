Apple iPhone 18 Pro May Feature Smaller Dynamic Island, Leaks Suggest

Apple Inc. is scheduled to launch the iPhone 18 lineup later this year. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce a smaller Dynamic Island on the iPhone 18 Pro models, continuing to refine its display design.

According to a post on Weibo, images of an alleged iPhone 18 Pro screen protector show a slimmer Dynamic Island.

If the latest rumour is to be believed, the company will retain the pill-shaped cut-out housing the TrueDepth camera and Face ID system, but reduce its size rather than opting for a hole-punch design. Meanwhile, the standard iPhone 18 models are expected to remain unchanged in terms of the Dynamic Island.

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Recent leaks, including images of a supposed screen protector, suggest that the pill-shaped cut-out could shrink to 13.49 mm, compared to the 20.76 mm wide cut-out on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro model currently available in the market.

The change could be due to the shifting of some Face ID components, such as the flood illuminator, under the display while keeping the system intact.

This comes after multiple reports suggested mixed designs for the iPhone 18 Pro models, with some claiming a shift towards a hole-punch design and others pointing to a smaller Dynamic Island.

In the latest images shared on Weibo, the iPhone 18 Pro appears to have identically sized display bezels outside of the slimmer cut-out. This was also tipped by Ice Universe nearly a week ago.

Tipster Ice Universe recently claimed that the entire iPhone 18 lineup might feature a smaller central cut-out while keeping bezel sizes unchanged. This differs from the latest claim that limits the change to only the Pro models. However, both leaks suggest that the company is planning to retain its current design language, with minimal changes to overall bezels.

Other rumours suggest that the iPhone 18 Pro models could be powered by Apple's 2nm A20 Pro chipset and feature a battery exceeding 5,000 mAh, along with improved cameras with a larger aperture.

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The iPhone 18 Pro series, comprising the iPhone 18 Pro and the iPhone 18 Pro Max, is expected to launch in September 2026, alongside the highly anticipated iPhone Fold, which may go on sale a month later.

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