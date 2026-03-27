Apple's Foldable iPhone Likely To Ship After iPhone 18 Pro: Report

Apple is preparing for a major shift in its iPhone lineup with the introduction of its first-ever foldable device. While the company is expected to unveil the foldable iPhone alongside its premium models in fall 2026, new insights suggest the device may not hit the market at the same time.

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there is “no doubt” that the foldable iPhone will ship later than the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. His latest comments indicate that while the announcement could happen together, the rollout will likely be staggered.

iPhone 18 Pro Lineup To Lead Fall Launch

Apple is expected to stick to its traditional September launch window for its premium models, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. These devices will headline the fall event, alongside the unveiling of the foldable iPhone.

This means Apple's most expensive and advanced devices will dominate the initial release cycle, underlining the company's continued focus on its premium segment.

Foldable iPhone Delay Linked To Complex Technology

Gurman, speaking during a recent Bloomberg Q&A, highlighted the challenges behind foldable technology. He noted that such devices involve some of the most complex display engineering currently available, making delays almost inevitable.

“Foldable phones are very difficult to produce… There is no doubt that this is going to come a little bit later than the Pro phones,” he said, adding that new form factors often follow delayed shipping timelines, much like the iPhone X did in the past.

While an exact date remains unclear, current expectations suggest the foldable iPhone could start shipping weeks or even months after its unveiling, possibly between October and December.

What to Expect From The iPhone Fold

Apple's foldable device, widely referred to as the “iPhone Fold,” is expected to feature a book-style design similar to existing foldable smartphones. It may include a 5.3-inch outer display and a larger 7.6-inch inner screen when unfolded.

The company is reportedly focusing on premium build quality, including a titanium casing and efforts to minimise display creasing. Due to its ultra-thin design, the device could feature Touch ID integrated into the side button instead of Face ID.

Pricing is also expected to reflect its premium positioning, with estimates suggesting a range between $1,800 (Rs 1.7 lakh) and $2,500 (Rs 2.36 lakh), making it one of Apple's most expensive devices yet.

iPhone 18 Pro Models To Bring Key Upgrades

Alongside the foldable, the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to receive significant upgrades. Both models could feature Apple's next-generation A20 chip built on a 2-nanometer process, offering improved performance and battery efficiency.

Camera improvements are also anticipated, including a variable aperture lens that allows users to control light intake and depth of field more precisely. Additionally, Apple may introduce its in-house modem with mmWave 5G support in these devices.

A New Phase For Apple's iPhone Strategy

With the iPhone 18 Pro lineup launching on schedule and the foldable model following shortly after, Apple appears to be entering a new phase of product strategy — one that prioritises innovation while managing the complexities of new hardware categories.

While the delay may test anticipation, the foldable iPhone is expected to mark a defining moment in Apple's evolution, potentially reshaping the future of its smartphone lineup.

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