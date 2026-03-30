Paul McCartney Tipped To Headline Apple's 50th Anniversary Celebrations

A string of high-profile Los Angeles concerts by Paul McCartney, drawing celebrity names including Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish, has fuelled rumours of a possible appearance at Apple's golden jubilee event. Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman stated that the gathering at Apple Park is expected to cap off a series of global celebrations for employees and select invitees.

“Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees. Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he's still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would've been ecstatic,” Gurman posted on X.

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Apple's 50th anniversary celebrations will conclude this week with a finale at its Cupertino campus for employees. Staffers are pumped after being told who the headliner is. Let me just say he's still going strong, was part of the British Invasion and Jobs would've been ecstatic. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) March 28, 2026

A performance by McCartney at Apple Park would be rich in symbolism. Steve Jobs often cited the Beatles' creative partnership as an inspiration for Apple's business philosophy. When viewed alongside the company's previously resolved trademark dispute with the Beatles' Apple Corps, the moment would carry considerable historical weight.

Paul McCartney will be playing Apple's 50th anniversary.



Steve Jobs was obsessed with the band and said, “My model of business is The Beatles…they balanced each other. The total was greater than sum of the parts. Great things in business are never done by one person…they are… https://t.co/giRaP6xuY3 pic.twitter.com/TQQlclhUYt — Trung Phan (@TrungTPhan) March 29, 2026

According to MacRumors writer Aaron Perris, the Apple Park Visitor Centre is scheduled to close ahead of time at 3 p.m. Pacific Time on Tuesday, March 31 (3:30 a.m. IST on April 1 in India).

MacRumors reported that the finale of Apple's anniversary celebrations will be a private affair, limited to employees and selected invitees.

Whether retail staff will be granted access remains unclear. The company officially turns 50 on April 1, but the exact date of the flagship event, either March 31 or April 1, has yet to be confirmed.

Should McCartney take part, it would come on the heels of two notably intimate performances in Los Angeles over the weekend. The 83-year-old took to the stage at the 1,200-seat Fonda Theatre, a far cry from the vast arenas he usually commands.

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The concerts drew a star-studded audience featuring Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, John Mayer, Billie Eilish, Stevie Nicks and Ringo Starr. They also coincided with the unveiling of McCartney's upcoming album, The Boys of Dungeon Lane, marking his first release in five years and due in May.

While Apple remains silent on the matter, the scheduled early closure of the Apple Park Visitor Centre on March 31 has added weight to suggestions of a substantial private event.

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