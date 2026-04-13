Apple's AI Chief John Giannandrea To Exit Next Week

Apple's head of artificial intelligence, John Giannandrea, will leave the company next week, ending an eight-year tenure during which he oversaw the company's machine learning and AI strategy, Apple in its official statement told on Monday.

His departure is tied to the April 15 stock vesting date, concluding an advisory role he moved into after his retirement was announced in 2025.

ALSO READ: Apple Smart Glasses, In Four Distinct Frame Designs, May Be Unveiled Later This Year: Mark Gurman

In the statement, CEO Tim Cook said, "We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users."

Giannandrea joined Apple in 2018 from Google, where he had led the company's search and AI efforts. At Apple, he was responsible for Siri, machine learning infrastructure, and AI strategy. His team developed and deployed Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, Machine Learning Research, and AI Infrastructure.

His role was significantly reduced in 2025 following the rollout of Apple Intelligence and delays to key Siri upgrades. Apple announced his retirement in December 2025, after which he moved into an advisory capacity.

ALSO READ: Anthropic Launches Claude For Word: Check Features, What It Does And How To Use

His replacement is Amar Subramanya. Subramanya joins as vice president of AI, having most recently served as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft, and previously spent 16 years at Google, where he was head of engineering for the Gemini Assistant. He will lead Apple's research, model development, and safety work, reporting to software chief Craig Federighi.

As per reports, Giannandrea does not plan to join a competitor and will focus on board positions and startup advisory roles.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.