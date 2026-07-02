Amaravati To Host One Of First Two IBM Quantum Computers By September 2026

IBM chairman and chief executive officer Arvind Krishna has confirmed that Amaravati will host one of the first two IBM quantum computers to be established in India, with commissioning targeted by September 2026.

Speaking at an event in the US, the IBM chief executive noted that quantum computing revolution is approaching an inflection point, said an official press release.

"In a major boost to Andhra Pradesh's ambition of becoming India's Quantum Capital, IBM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Arvind Krishna has confirmed that Amaravati will host one of the first two IBM Quantum Computers to be established in India, with commissioning targeted by September 2026," it said on Thursday.

According to Krishna, quantum computers are just two to three years away from delivering significant commercial advantages across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, materials science, financial services, logistics, cybersecurity and advanced AI.

The announcement marks a significant milestone for Quantum Valley, Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh's flagship initiative to build India's leading quantum innovation ecosystem, said the press release.

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This initiative brings together government, industry, academia and startups to create world-class capabilities in quantum computing, quantum communication, quantum sensing and workforce development, it said.

With an IBM quantum system set to be operational in Amaravati, the greenfield city is positioning itself at the "forefront" of India's next technological frontier, providing researchers, startups and enterprises with access to cutting-edge quantum infrastructure, the press release added.

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