IBM Launches Sangam, Its First Infrastructure Innovation Centre In India, To Drive AI Innovation

IBM has announced the launch of the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre, housed within its new India Systems Development Lab (ISDL) campus. The centre forms part of IBM's investment in India as a strategic hub for advanced infrastructure engineering and AI innovation, serving both domestic and global markets.

Designed as a collaborative engineering hub, the Sangam Infrastructure Innovation Centre will bring together IBM's systems architects and infrastructure specialists from ISDL to co-create AI solutions with enterprises, independent software vendors, global system integrators, global capability centres, and ecosystem partners, IBM said.

The centre brings together infrastructure technologies, hybrid cloud capabilities, and AI solutions under one roof in a bid to accelerate the development and deployment of secure and scalable enterprise AI systems.

“India is at a pivotal moment in its AI journey, and infrastructure will define the pace and scale at which organisations can innovate,” said Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India and South Asia. “This Centre reflects IBM's long-term commitment to India and strengthens our ability to design, build, and scale infrastructure solutions locally; tailored to India's unique market needs while contributing to global innovation.”

The launch comes on the back of a study by the IBM Institute for Business Value, which shows strong infrastructure investment trends and found that 58% of Indian organisations have increased infrastructure investments due to rising AI demand. The study also projected a 19% growth in infrastructure budgets in 2025, with 43% of organisations establishing or planning AI centres of excellence.

