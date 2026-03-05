IPL 2026 Fixtures: Why BCCI Is Unveiling Schedule In Two Parts

The IPL Governing Council, at an online meeting on Monday, gave the green light to the first half of the IPL 2026 schedule. IPL's season 19 fixtures are set to be revealed in two stages, with the initial set of matches expected to be released by March 6 or 7, according to a Cricbuzz report.

Many fans have been wondering why the IPL 2026 fixtures are set to be released in two parts. A similar approach was adopted in 2024 when the tournament calendar had to be released in phases because of the Lok Sabha Elections.

This time, the upcoming assembly elections across West Bengal, Assam and Tamil Nadu have compelled the BCCI to hold back the full announcement until the Election Commission of India (ECI) confirms the poll timetable.

As per the report, further details regarding the pre-tournament captains' gathering are likely to be announced next week. However, uncertainty remains over the timing of the State Assembly election schedule. In view of the limited window before the season gets underway, the BCCI has chosen to publish the IPL 2026 fixtures in two phases, a strategy it has adopted in earlier election cycles. The initial phase is likely to cover the first 13 to 14 days of matches.

The IPL 2026 curtain-raiser is expected to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) announced on Tuesday that the venue will host five of their home fixtures this season. In keeping with established tradition, the defending champions should stage the opening match.

Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) secretary Santosh Menon also confirmed that the ground will host one of the playoff matches along with the tournament final, reported Cricbuzz.

While RCB's opening fixture remains undecided, previous reports from Cricbuzz indicated the tournament could begin a little later than originally planned, with March 28 or 29 emerging as the most probable dates. The season is set to conclude with the final on May 31.

BCCI's acting CEO and IPL COO Hemang Amin recently notified franchises that practice session guidelines are due to be shared next week. The correspondence also outlined that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for international players will be issued in one batch. Documents such as the Australian Occupation Standards Classification for Australia (OSCA) and individual South African NOCs should then be sent together to the BCCI in a single email.

