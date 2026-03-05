Arjun Tendulkar - Saaniya Chandhok Net Worth: A Look At Their Wealth, Careers And Business Background

Arjun Tendulkar, the son of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, married entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok in Mumbai on March 5, 2026 in a star-studded celebration. Photos and videos from the pre-wedding festivities quickly circulated across social media, capturing the attention of fans.

The wedding of Arjun Tendulkar and entrepreneur Saaniya Chandhok has sparked curiosity not only about their relationship but also about their individual careers and financial standing. Coming from influential families and building their own professional paths, the couple represents a blend of sporting legacy and entrepreneurial ambition.

Arjun Tendulkar's Net Worth And Cricket Career

Arjun Tendulkar has been steadily building his own identity in the sport. A left-arm fast bowler and all-rounder, Arjun has been active in India's domestic cricket circuit and has also been part of the Indian Premier League.

As of 2026, Arjun Tendulkar's estimated personal net worth is believed to be around Rs 22 crore. His income largely comes from professional cricket contracts and brand endorsements. Over the years, his IPL deals have reportedly earned him close to Rs 1.7 crore across multiple seasons. He also earns nearly Rs 10–15 lakh per year through his domestic cricket commitments with Goa.

Arjun currently represents Goa in domestic cricket after moving from Mumbai in search of more consistent playing opportunities. In the IPL, he was previously associated with the Mumbai Indians before being traded to the Lucknow Super Giants.

In addition to his cricket earnings, Arjun is believed to earn Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore annually through endorsements. He also resides in the Tendulkar family's iconic Bandra residence in Mumbai, valued at nearly Rs 100 crore, which is part of the broader Tendulkar family estate reportedly worth more than Rs 1,400 crore.

Saaniya Chandhok's Net Worth And Business Ventures

Unlike many heirs to large business families, Saaniya Chandhok has chosen to build her own career path. The Mumbai-based entrepreneur is estimated to have a personal net worth between $100,000 and $500,000 (approximately Rs 80 lakh to Rs 4 crore) as of 2026.

She graduated from the London School of Economics in 2020 with a degree in Business Management. Later, she also completed a professional certification as a veterinary technician through the Worldwide Veterinary Service.

In 2022, she launched Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store in Mumbai, a luxury pet wellness venture offering specialised treatments such as Korean microbubble therapy and Japanese hydrotherapy.

Saaniya's Business Legacy

Saaniya also comes from a well-known business family. She is the granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai, whose company Graviss Hospitality and Food Solutions has a significant presence in India's hospitality and food industries.

The group manages several major brands, including the InterContinental Hotel at Marine Drive in Mumbai and the Baskin-Robbins franchise in India.

Combined Wealth Of The Couple

When their financial profiles are considered together, Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok's combined net worth is estimated to range between Rs 22.8 crore and Rs 26 crore, excluding the larger assets of their respective family estates.

Their marriage brings together two influential Indian legacies—one rooted in cricketing excellence and the other in entrepreneurship and hospitality.

