Lara Dutta Shares Emotional Video After Being Stranded In Dubai Amid Escalating Middle East Crisis — Watch

Actor Lara Dutta has shared an emotional account of being stranded in Dubai with her daughter Saira Bhupathi as tensions continue to escalate across Middle East. In a video shared on social media, the actor described the past few days as tense and unsettling as the conflict involving Iran, the United States, and Israel continues to impact the region.

Lara said she had travelled to Dubai for a brand-related commitment and found herself caught in the middle of the rapidly changing situation. Recalling a moment while filming at a studio on February 28, she said, “We started hearing the explosions overhead, ran out of the studio, and saw missiles being intercepted. It's been a few, I can't lie, stressful days. I have my daughter here with me, Mahesh was away for work, he wasn't in Dubai thankfully.”

The actor also described the tense atmosphere in the city, with fighter jets overhead and loud booms echoing through the neighbourhood. “Though we live in a villa in a very safe neighbourhood, the windows shake, the house and the doors rattle, and it's unnerving. But I haven't felt unsafe, not even once,” she said.

Despite the situation, Dutta expressed appreciation for the authorities in the UAE, saying residents have felt supported and protected during the crisis. “I just want to say that the UAE government has done an incredible job. We felt wanted, we felt protected, regardless of our nationality or where we're from,” she said.

The actor also pointed out that everyday life continues in Dubai even amid the uncertainty, noting that people are still going about their routines and keeping the city running.

Toward the end of the video, Dutta became emotional while speaking about civilians living through conflict and the resilience of those who cannot simply leave the region. She said she is currently looking for flights to return to Mumbai, where she hopes to reunite with her family once travel becomes easier.

Reflecting on the India and Pakistan conflict last year, she said she had witnessed how countries respond to conflict and protect their citizens. Ending her message on a hopeful note, Dutta added, “No civilian deserves to live in fear or to be caught up in a war that is destabilising the entire region. I hope common sense will prevail. Better judgment will prevail with everybody who's making these decisions.”

