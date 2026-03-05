What Is 'Doomsday' Missile? US Tests ICBM That Can Strike At 'Any Spot On Earth'

The United States has tested an unarmed LGM-30 Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), often referred to as a “doomsday” missile, amid the ongoing war with Iran, NDTV reported.

Citing US officials, the report added that the test had been planned years in advance and was “not in response to world events”. The launch reportedly took place on Tuesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.



The US Air Force also released a video of the testing.

The Air Force Global Strike Command confirmed the test in an official statement on Wednesday. The missile carried two test re-entry vehicles and was not armed.



What The US Said About The Test ?



In its statement, the Air Force Global Strike Command said the launch had been scheduled long before the current conflict and was “not in response to world events”.

It further explained, "It is a key component of a data-driven program that has been in place for decades, involving over 300 similar tests designed to validate the performance of the weapon system. The data collected from these routine tests is essential for ongoing and future force development."



During the test, the missile's two re-entry vehicles travelled thousands of miles before reaching a predetermined target at Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands.

"This long-range flight allows engineers and weapons experts from the 377th Test and Evaluation Group to collect invaluable data on the missile's accuracy and reliability, verifying that every component of the ICBM weapon system performs as designed," the statement noted.



The US had previously tested the Minuteman III in November last year.



Why Is It Called A “Doomsday” Missile?



The Minuteman III is a nuclear-capable missile. It is equipped with a single Mark-21 high-fidelity re-entry vehicle. The missile has a range of about 13,000 kilometres, meaning it can reach targets anywhere on Earth.



It is the United States' only land-based, silo-based, non-mobile nuclear-capable ballistic missile. The system is designed to carry up to three independent warheads that can travel in different directions before striking their targets.

However, under a nuclear weapons reduction treaty with Russia, the current Minuteman III missiles carry only one warhead each.



The missile is often described as a “doomsday” missile because, once launched with a nuclear payload, it could cause widespread destruction and radiation fallout, making large areas unliveable.

