The Kerala Story 2 Vs Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection: Earnings Slow Down On Day 7, Films Mint This Amount

Two recent releases, The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond and the Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, have completed their first week in theatres with decent box office numbers. As per Sacnilk figures, both films have crossed the Rs 20 crore mark in India net collections, though their earnings slowed slightly on the seventh day.

Directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh, The Kerala Story 2 has earned around Rs 1.27 crore India net on its seventh day, taking its total seven-day collection to approximately Rs 21.42 crore.

The film opened with Rs 0.75 crore on its first Friday, jumped to Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday and collected Rs 4.75 crore on Sunday. Weekday collections stood at Rs 2.5 crore on Monday, Rs 4 crore on Tuesday and Rs 3.5 crore on Wednesday before slowing on Thursday.

On Day 7, the film recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.43 percent. Morning shows had an occupancy of 6.27 percent, while afternoon shows recorded 10.58 percent occupancy, with evening and night shows yet to register numbers at the time of reporting. Among the main regions, Chennai reported the highest occupancy at 19 percent across 30 shows, while Surat recorded the lowest occupancy at 4.50 percent across 304 shows.

Meanwhile, the Tamil film Thaai Kizhavi, directed by Sivakumar Murugesan, has earned around Rs 0.68 crore India net on its seventh day, taking its total seven-day collection to approximately Rs 22.23 crore.

The movie opened with Rs 2.65 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 5 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.15 crore on Sunday. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.85 crore on Monday, Rs 2.7 crore on Tuesday and Rs 2.2 crore on Wednesday before falling further on Thursday.

Thaai Kizhavi recorded an overall Tamil occupancy of 16.10 percent on Day 7. Morning shows registered 13.36 percent occupancy while afternoon shows recorded 18.83 percent occupancy, with evening and night show data yet to be reported. Among the major regions, Pondicherry recorded the highest occupancy at 25.50 percent across 49 shows, while the National Capital Region (NCR) reported the lowest occupancy at 4 percent with 10 shows.

Despite weekday drops, both films have managed to maintain steady collections and crossed the Rs 20 crore milestone within their first week at the box office.

