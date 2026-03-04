BTS Set To Drop 'THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG' Trailer Tomorrow — Full Tracklist Details Out

Global K-pop sensation BTS has officially begun the countdown to their highly anticipated comeback. The group recently announced that the trailer for “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG” will be released on March 5, sending waves of excitement through their worldwide fanbase, ARMY.

The announcement was made through a playful video shared online, where all the seven members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - appeared together and excitedly revealed the message “Trailer Tomorrow.” The clip quickly sparked excitement among fans worldwide as it signals the group's first full-group return after completing their mandatory military service.

READ ALSO: Kanye West Announces First-Ever India Concert In New Delhi On March 29

The comeback event is part of the rollout for BTS's fifth studio album, “ARIRANG,” which is scheduled to release globally on March 20, 2026. The album marks the group's first full-length project together in several years and represents a new chapter following their individual projects and hiatus period.

Ahead of the release, BTS also unveiled the full tracklist for the album, which features 14 songs. The tracks include “Body to Body,” “Hooligan,” “Aliens,” “FYA,” “2.0,” “No. 29,” “SWIM,” “Merry Go Round,” “NORMAL,” “Like Animals,” “They Don't Know 'Bout Us,” “One More Night,” “Please,” and “Into the Sun.” Among these, “SWIM” has been confirmed as the lead single.

Reports say that leader RM played a major role in writing the title track. The song talks about staying strong and continuing to move forward in life, even when things become difficult or uncertain.

The album title also has cultural meaning. “Arirang” is a traditional Korean folk song that represents the country's heritage and emotions. By choosing this name, BTS seems to be connecting their traditional Korean roots with their modern global pop music style.

ALSO READ: Zendaya-Tom Holland Wedding Rumours Surge After Law Roach Says, 'You Missed It'

The comeback celebrations will continue with a special live performance titled “BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG.” The event will take place in Seoul's historic Gwanghwamun Square and will stream globally on Netflix on March 21, allowing fans around the world to watch the group perform together again.

In addition to the live show, a documentary titled “BTS: The Return” is also scheduled to premiere on March 27. The film will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of ARIRANG and the group's emotional journey back to the stage.

With the trailer arriving soon and the album release approaching, anticipation among the ARMY fandom continues to grow as BTS prepares for one of the biggest comebacks in global pop music this year.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.