Fintech Unicorn Moneyview Files DRHP For IPO To Raise Rs 1,500 Crore In Fresh Issue

Moneyview Ltd. on Wednesday filed its preliminary papers with the capital markets regulator SEBI to raise funds via an initial public offering. The public offer will include fresh issues of shares worth Rs 1,500 crore and offer for sale of up to 13.61 crore shares.

Puneet Agarwal is the promoter offloading stake in the OFS, while Crimson Winter Ltd., Accel India IV (Mauritius) Ltd., Accel Growth IV Holdings (Mauritius) Ltd. and Apis Growth II (Mimosa) Pte. Ltd. are other investor to sell stake.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Ltd and BSE Ltd. The company, in consultation with the BRLMS, may consider an issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 300 crore as pre-IPO placement. If the pre-IPO placement is completed, the amount raised under the pre-IPO placement will be reduced from the fresh issue.

Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd., IIFL Capital Services Ltd., Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Ltd., are the book-running lead managers for the issue and MUFG Indtime India Pvt. Ltd. will be the registrar of the issue.

Moneyview intends to utilise the net proceeds from the fresh issue towards funding growth in its financial services business, including Rs 650 crore to drive loan disbursals under Default Loss Guarantee (DLG) arrangements, Rs 450 crore for investment in its material subsidiary, Whizdm Finance Private Ltd., to augment its capital base, and the balance towards general corporate purposes.

The Bengaluru-based company is a consumer focused, digital only, credit-led Fintech platform catering to Middle India. Moneyview, founded in 2014 delivers tailor made financial products to its users through a seamless digital experience, by harnessing the power of data, technology, and innovation. The platform has built a user base of over 125 million, growing at a CAGR of 36.20% with coverage across 99.55% of pin codes in India.

Nearly 79% of its users are based in Tier 2 and beyond cities, with an average monthly income of ₹47,000 and an average age of 32 years, reflecting the Company's strong reach and sustained engagement with Middle India.

The revenue from operations in fiscal 2025 stood at Rs 2,379 crore while profit was at Rs 240 crore. For the nine-month period ended December 31, 2025, the company posted a revenue of Rs 2,409 crore and profit of Rs 245 crore, surpassing its full year fiscal 2025 revenue and profit.

