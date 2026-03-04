Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Sri Lanka Rescues 32 Sailors From Sinking Iranian Naval Ship; One In Critical Condition

There were no immediate details as to how the sailors were wounded and how the ship was damaged.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Sri Lanka Rescues 32 Sailors From Sinking Iranian Naval Ship; One In Critical Condition
There were no immediate details as to how the sailors were wounded and how the ship was damaged.
Photo Source: @clashreport/X

A top Sri Lankan official says 32 people have been rescued from a sinking Iranian naval ship off Sri Lanka's southern coast and have been admitted to a hospital.

Dr Anil Jasinghe, a top health ministry official, says one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment, and others are treated for minor injuries.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath told Parliament that Sri Lanka's navy received information that the ship Iris Dena with 180 on board was in distress, and that the island nation sent ships and air force planes on a rescue mission.

There were no immediate details as to how the sailors were wounded and how the ship was damaged.

ALSO READ | Submarine Attacks Iranian Ship Off Sri Lanka; Over 100 missing, 78 Injured

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles Towards Turkey; NATO Shoots Down

Iran Fires Ballistic Missiles Towards Turkey; NATO Shoots Down

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search