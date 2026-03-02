Zendaya-Tom Holland Wedding Rumours Surge After Law Roach Says, 'You Missed It'

Fresh speculation about Zendaya and Tom Holland's relationship status has taken over social media after celebrity stylist Law Roach hinted that the couple may have already got married. While speaking to the media, Roach hinted that the wedding had already happened and told reporters with a playful tease, “You missed it.”

His brief remark during a public appearance has led to widespread discussion, with fans wondering whether the two actors chose to have a private wedding away from the spotlight.

Neither Zendaya nor Holland has responded to the claim so far. The silence from the couple has only added to the curiosity, as both are known for keeping their personal life extremely guarded despite being among the most followed stars in Hollywood.

READ ALSO: 'Avatar 4' Fate Uncertain As James Cameron's 'Fire and Ash' Underperforms

The actors first met while working on the Spider-Man films and were friends for several years before their relationship became public. Even after confirming their romance, they have rarely shared personal details, choosing to speak about each other in interviews rather than through social media announcements or high-profile appearances as a couple.

Rumours about a possible engagement had already surfaced last year when Zendaya was seen wearing a large diamond ring at a major awards event. While the accessory sparked intense discussion at the time, the couple never addressed the speculation. Law Roach's latest comment has now reignited those conversations, with many fans believing that a secret ceremony would be in line with the pair's private approach to their relationship.

The timing of the buzz is notable, as both actors are currently busy with major professional commitments. Zendaya has a packed slate that includes The Drama, the next season of Euphoria, Dune: Part Three, Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in which she reprises her role as MJ.

ALSO READ: Bridgerton Season 4 Part 2: Release Date, Plot And Other Things To Know

Holland, meanwhile, is preparing to return as Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and will also be seen in The Odyssey as well as the upcoming Marvel ensemble Avengers: Doomsday. Despite their packed schedules, the two frequently show support for each other's work, often drawing attention whenever they are seen together.

Until Zendaya or Tom Holland chooses to clarify the situation, the question of whether the couple has secretly tied the knot remains one of the most talked-about topics among their followers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.