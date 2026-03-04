Mehbooba Mufti, PDP Leaders Burn Posters Of Trump, Netanyahu Over US-Israel's Attack On Iran

Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday staged a protest in Srinagar and burned posters of US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to condemn the recent US–Israel military strikes on Iran and the killing of its Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

"I stand in peace with those who stand in peace with you, and in opposition to those who oppose you, until the Day of Judgment,” said Mufti in a post on X.

She also shared a video of her burning Trump and Netanyahu's photos.

Mufti, who heads the regional party in Jammu and Kashmir, set the posters ablaze as PDP workers raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans and held up images of Khamenei in solidarity with the Iranian people.

She criticised what she termed the “incomprehensible” silence of the government and the ruling National Conference over the attacks.

Addressing reporters, Mufti said the symbolic protest was meant to send a message of support to Iran. “They (Delhi) neither condemned the act nor offered condolences. Neither the local leadership nor those in power here condemned it or even expressed sympathy—despite the fact that we have had very deep and strong relations with Iran,” PTI quoted her as saying.

“Today, our hearts are heavy with grief and pain. Given the circumstances, we cannot take to the streets in protest. So at the very least, we symbolically burned effigies of these satanic forces, whether it is Netanyahu or Trump to send a message to the entire world,” reported PTI, quoting Mufti.

Emphasising solidarity with Tehran, Mufti said, “As far as the people of Iran are concerned, the people of Jammu and Kashmir, especially those in the Valley, as part of the Muslim Ummah, stand firmly with them. We salute their martyrs and pay tribute to their courage and bravery.”

She also called for the release of those detained during protests in the Valley and urged authorities to withdraw FIRs against Ruhullah Mehdi and former Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu.

“Speaking out cannot be a crime—everyone cannot be forced into silence. Suppression and intimidation must stop,” she added.

