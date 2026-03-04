Did Rajnath Singh Make Remark Supporting Israel's Attack On Iran? PIB Warns Against Manipulated Videos

The Fact Check Unit of the Press Information Bureau (PIB) has flagged a digitally altered video circulating on social media that falsely attributes a statement on the Israel-Iran war to Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

According to the PIB Fact Check unit, a fake clip claims that Rajnath Singh made a remark supporting Israel's attack on Iran.

However, the government has clarified that the claim is completely fake and Defence Minister has made no such statement.

“A digitally manipulated video of Defence Minister @rajnathsingh is being circulated online by Pakistani propaganda accounts, falsely claiming that he made remarks supporting Israel's attack on Iran,” said PIB Fact Check in a post on X.

The original video of Rajnath Singh contains no reference to Israel or Iran.



In the unedited footage, the Defence Minister is heard referring to senior leader Lal Krishna Advani and speaking about Sindh and its civilisational links with India.

He also mentions that Hindus across India considered the Indus River sacred and that many Muslims in Sindh regarded its waters as sacred as the Zamzam waters of Mecca.

The PIB Fact Check unit categorically dismissed the viral claims and stated that the video had been manipulated to falsely portray the Defence Minister's remarks.



The unit reiterated that the Defence Minister has not issued any statement endorsing Israel's military actions. It also shared a link to the original, unedited video to counter the misinformation.

In the original speech, Rajnath Singh says that while Sindh may not be geographically part of India, it remains civilisationally connected, adding that people of Sindh will always be regarded as their own, wherever they may be.



The PIB Fact Check unit further warned that such manipulated videos are being deliberately circulated to mislead the public as part of Pakistan's ongoing misinformation campaign against India.

It also urged citizens to remain vigilant and report misleading or fabricated content. "Help stop misinformation. If you come across such misleading or manipulated content, report it immediately: WhatsApp: +918799711259 - Email: factcheck@pib.gov.in."

