SSC MTS Answer Key 2026 Released; Objection Window Open Until March 6 — Check Details

The Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC MTS Answer Key for 2026. Candidates who participated in the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination of 2025 can access the provisional key at the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

Along with the answer key, the objection window is now open. This window will remain accessible until 6 p.m. on March 6, 2026. Participants may raise objections if they find discrepancies in the answer key.

Once the aforementioned deadline passes, the provisional answer keys and response sheets will no longer be available. Individual requests for response sheets or provisional answer keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances.

Follow these steps to challenge a question

Step 1: Navigate to the official site at ssc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link titled "SSC MTS Tier 1 Answer Key 2025 – Challenge."

Step 3: Input your password along with your registration or roll number to access your account.

Step 4: From your answer sheet, select the question or questions you wish to dispute.

Step 5: For each challenge, provide relevant documentation or clarification.

Step 6: Use the online payment method to settle the necessary fee for each disputed question.

Step 7: For your reference, submit the dispute form and download the confirmation receipt.

Follow the steps to download the SSC MTS 2026 Answer Key

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in, the official portal of SSC.

Step 2: On the main page, click the SSC MTS Answer Key 2026 link.

Step 3: Applicants will be required to enter their login credentials on a new page.

Step 4: Your answer key will be displayed after you click to submit.

Step 5: Review and download the solution key.

Step 6: Keep a printout of it for future reference.

The examination consisted of two parts: Part 1 and Part 2. During the initial segment, candidates faced forty questions aimed at assessing problem-solving abilities, logical reasoning, and mathematical as well as numerical competencies, totaling 120 points.

The following segment contained 50 questions, which were valued at 150 points and focused on general knowledge and proficiency in the English language. Contestants were allotted forty-five minutes to complete both Part I and Part II.

