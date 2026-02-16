Kanye West Announces First-Ever India Concert In New Delhi On March 29

Rapper and music producer Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, is set to perform in India for the first time with a live concert at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on March 29. The show, part of his ongoing global tour, will mark his debut before an Indian audience and is expected to be mounted as a full-scale stadium production.

The show is being jointly organised by White Fox, Plush Entertainment and Wizcraft International, with tickets scheduled to be released on February 18 at 4 pm via District by Zomato.

Known for pushing the boundaries of live performance, Ye's shows typically blend music, architecture-like stage structures, cinematic lighting and high-powered sound design. The Delhi concert is expected to follow the same template and will feature a career-spanning setlist, giving fans a chance to experience tracks from different phases of his discography in a single night.

“We wanted this show to feel monumental — and it is. One night. One performance. The first time ever,” said Aman, founder of White Fox. “We're making sure more fans have the opportunity to be part of what will be the biggest concert India has ever seen.”

Highlighting the significance of the event, Wizcraft International co-founder and director Sabbas Joseph said the concert reflects the growing capability of India's live entertainment sector. “India has reached a moment where our ambition, infrastructure and audiences are aligned with the biggest global productions,” he said. “A first-ever performance by Ye at this scale reflects how far the ecosystem has evolved and how ready the country is to host landmark events that resonate worldwide.”

Ye's India debut comes amid a steady rise in large-format concerts across the country, with global artistes increasingly adding Indian cities to their touring schedules — a sign of the market's growing scale and audience appetite for live experiences.

The March 29 concert will be a single-night engagement, a format that typically generates high demand and attracts audiences from multiple cities. While details regarding ticket pricing, seating categories and any supporting acts are yet to be announced, the event is already being positioned as one of the most anticipated international music performances of the year.

