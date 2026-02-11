Dhurandhar Singer Jasmine Sandlas Stops Delhi Concert Midway, Takes Stand Against Harassment

Dhurandhar singer Jasmine Sandlas halted her Delhi concert after spotting two men allegedly harassing women in the crowd, making it clear that she would not continue performing unless the women felt safe.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium during her Dhurandhar show. Mid-performance, Sandlas paused the music and addressed security directly over the microphone. “Please remove these two guys — they're troubling these women,” she said, pointing them out from the stage.

She then firmly added, “I will not perform if women don't feel safe in my concert.” The statement drew loud cheers from the audience as security personnel escorted the men out of the venue. Only after the situation was addressed, did she resume the show.

Clips of the moment quickly went viral on social media, with many praising the singer for prioritising safety over performance.

Support poured in across platforms for right reasons.

Twitter user Ayesha Ufaq wrote, “Respect to Jasmine Sandlas for taking a stand when it truly mattered. No performance is more important than the safety and dignity of women in the audience. Artists using their platform to call out harassment sends a powerful message that such behavior will not be tolerated.” She added that every woman deserves to feel safe in public spaces, especially at events meant for celebration.

Many men also backed her decision and said it was important to speak up against harassment. Several pointed out that creating safe spaces is everyone's responsibility, and men must stand with women when such incidents happen.

Sandlas, known for songs like Taras, Yaar Na Miley, and Illegal Weapon 2.0, later continued her performance and was joined on stage by actor Ayesha Khan for the energetic track Shararat. The evening ended on a high note — but not before the singer made a clear statement that safety and respect come first.

