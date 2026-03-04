Pakistan's KSE-100 Ends Volatile Session In Red Amid Afghanistan War, Middle East Tensions

Pakistan's Stock Exchange saw a volatile session on Wednesday, with the KSE-100 index settling 0.72% or 1,136.12 points lower at 155,995.98.

The trading session saw a "directionless" trend, reports cited analysts as saying. The KSE-100 swung between the wide extremes of 157,962 to 154,790 points during the day's trade, indicating gingerly participation from stock traders and session fluctuations.

The volatliity comes as traders remained jittery over Pakistan's ongoing war with Afghanistan, and the escalating tensions in the Middle East due to the deepeing of military conflict between Iran and the US-Israel combine.

India's NSE Nifty 50 also traded in the red due to the Middle East conflict, ending 1.55% lower. Gas stocks were the major drags, as Iran's closing the Strait Of Hormuz is feared to have wide-ranging complications.

In Pakistan, the energy exploration and production sector surpassed the broader market performance as international oil prices rose due to the ongoing conflict.

Fighting between Pakistan and Afghanistan carried over into its fifth day, with the conflict being sparked by Afghanistan's claims that the former had targeted its militants leading to retaliatory strikes on Pakistan's military infrastructure.

This conflict also fueled the largest ever-single day stock market fall for Pakistan on Monday, as the KSE-100 had registered a nearly 10% decline.

