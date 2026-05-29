Big Relief For Vinesh Phogat! Supreme Court Allows Wrestler To Participate In Asian Games 2026 Selection Trials

The Supreme Court has granted major legal relief to ace wrestler Vinesh Phogat, clearing her participation in the upcoming selection trials for the 2026 Asian Games following a high-stakes eligibility dispute.

The apex court's ruling dismissed a challenge by the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), which had opposed earlier judicial directives permitting her to compete. By upholding her right to participate, the top court ensures the celebrated grappler remains in contention for a spot on the national squad, as per the media reports.

The legal battle moved to the apex court after a landmark ruling by the Delhi High Court, which cleared Phogat for the crucial trials scheduled for May 30 and 31. In its judgment, the high court observed that selection policies must not unfairly exclude athletes returning to active competition, strongly asserting that motherhood cannot be treated as a "disability" or used as grounds to deny professional sporting opportunities.

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The Supreme Court told Phogat during the hearing, “We are not stopping, you go and participate,” while adding, “If it were anybody else, it would have been on a different footing. She has made the country proud.”

During arguments, the court addressed concerns raised by the Wrestling Federation of India, noting that expectations had already been raised following the high court order. "Today, at this stage, the High Court having passed the order, hopes and expectations have risen. To tell her to go back home because we cannot do anything would not be proper," the bench observed.

Legal counsel representing Phogat strongly argued that denying her entry into the trials would be a "national embarrassment," pointing out that the elite wrestler had given birth just 10 months prior. While accommodating her return, the bench emphasised the necessity of maintaining the established sports calendar.

The important court decision ultimately secures Phogat's place in the upcoming high-stakes trials for representing India at the 2026 Asian Games.

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