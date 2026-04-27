Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Reach 9,000 Runs In IPL History As RCB Thrash DC

Virat Kohli added yet another feather in his already decorated hat as he became the first batter in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to reach the 9000-run mark.

The legendary batter reached the milestone during Royal Challengers Bengalruru's (RCB) 2026 IPL match against Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday. The veteran batter achieved the record with a single off the sixth delivery of the sixth over of the RCB innings.

It was poetic that Kohli achieved the feat in a city and on a ground where he has spent most of his early years playing cricket before he became famous.

Kohli remained unbeaten on 23 off 15 balls as RCB chased down the small target of 76 in just 6.3 overs with 9 wickets in hand.

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This is yet another batting record that Kohli has created in his 19-year-long IPL career. With eight centuries, he holds the record for most IPL hundreds in the league as well as most runs in a season as he amassed 973 runs in 2016. Earlier this season, he became the first batter to hit 800 fours in the IPL as well.

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He also became the first criketer to smash 300 sixes for a single franchise in IPL history.

Earlier in the match, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Josh Hazelwood wreacked havoc as they reduced Delhi to 13/6 in the first six overs. At one stage it looked like DC were on course to get bundled out for the lowest IPL total ever. But it now sits as the 12th lowest total in the tournament so far.

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