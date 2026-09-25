Sunil Chhetri's Advice To India Ahead Of Brazil, Uruguay Tests: 'Enjoy It, Don't Be Scared'

Former India captain Sunil Chhetri believes the upcoming international friendlies against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay will give the Indian football team a valuable opportunity to test itself against top-level opposition.

India will host Panama at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday in the first of three international friendlies during the current window. The team will then face Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata.

Chhetri, who retired from international football late last year, will not be part of the India attack this time. However, the 42-year-old remains closely involved with the team as a keen observer and believes the upcoming fixtures can provide important lessons for the players.

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Chhetri On India's Upcoming Friendlies

Asked about his reaction to India being drawn to face Brazil, Uruguay and Panama, India's record appearance maker and goal-scorer said these are the kind of matches that can provide the team with an understanding of where it stands.

“My first reaction was that these are exactly the kind of games that can teach you a lot. Playing against teams of that level gives you a chance to test yourself against some of the best players and understand where you stand. Brazil and Uruguay have such a rich footballing tradition, and Panama has also established themselves well internationally,” as reported by Sportstar.

Rather than focusing only on individual players, Chhetri said the Indian team should look at the overall quality of the opposition and learn from their approach.

“There are many players I admire, but I've always tried to look at the team rather than just individuals.”

“The quality, intensity and decision-making of these players are something our boys can learn a lot from and testing ourselves defensively will stand us in good stead going forward.”

‘The Biggest Thing To Earn From These Games Is The Experience'

For Chhetri, the experience of playing against high-quality opposition could be more valuable than simply looking at the results.

“The biggest thing to earn from these games is the experience. These games can show the players what the highest level demands - in terms of speed, physicality, concentration and decision-making.”

The former India captain acknowledged that results will still matter, but said the team can take much more from the fixtures.

“The result will obviously matter, but there is a lot more that the team can take away from these matches.”

Chhetri On India's Attacking Concerns

India's attacking struggles have also been a talking point after the team went through a difficult Unity Cup earlier this year, where it lost two games without scoring.

Chhetri, however, believes the responsibility for scoring goals cannot be placed only on the forwards.

“I don't think it's fair to look at it only as a problem with the forwards. Scoring goals is a team responsibility, and sometimes you don't create enough chances, sometimes you don't make the right decisions in the final third, and sometimes you simply don't get the breaks you need.”

He also urged India's attacking players to remain patient and keep their confidence during difficult periods.

“For the attacking players, it's important to keep working, and mentally, you also have to stay patient. Football can change very quickly, and one good game or one good goal can change the way you feel. The important thing is not to let a difficult spell affect your confidence.”

Chhetri's Advice To India's Young Players

With Brazil and Uruguay among the opponents, Chhetri acknowledged that some of the younger players could feel intimidated. His advice, however, was straightforward.

“Enjoy it; that's probably the simplest advice I can give. You have to respect the opposition, but you cannot be scared of them. These are the games you dream of playing when you're young.”

He added:

“Once you step onto the pitch, it's still football; you have to run, compete, make decisions and do your job. Don't spend too much time thinking about who you are facing; rather, concentrate on what you can control and give everything you've got. These are experiences that can stay with you for a very long time.”

Chhetri's Special Connection With Kanteerava

The Sree Kanteerava Stadium holds special significance for Chhetri, who spent a considerable part of his career playing there, including his time with Bengaluru FC.

India will face Panama at the same venue, but Chhetri said representing the national team at Kanteerava has always been a different experience.

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“Kanteerava has always been a very special stadium. I've played a lot of football there, but wearing the national team jersey at this stadium is a different feeling altogether. The atmosphere, the people and the memories associated with the stadium make it special.”

“When you play for India, you understand what that jersey means, and doing that at a stadium where so many people have supported you over the years makes it even more meaningful,” he concluded.

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