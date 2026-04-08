Simeone Delivers Tribute To Griezmann Ahead Of Atletico-Barcelona UCL Clash — Watch Emotional Video

Diego Simeone set aside tactics and tradition on April 7, to deliver an emotional, unscripted tribute to Antoine Griezmann on the eve of Atletico Madrid's UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg against Barcelona at Camp Nou.

In a setting usually reserved for guarded answers and match-focused messaging, Simeone turned reflective, addressing Griezmann directly in what effectively became a public farewell. With the French forward set to join MLS side Orlando City at the end of the season.

Watch the moment that carried the weight of a “last dance” between player and manager who defined an era.

We could watch this all day 🥹 pic.twitter.com/Zip5PBOv70 — Atlético de Madrid (@atletienglish) April 8, 2026

Simeone's words struck a deeply personal chord. He praised Griezmann's humility and influence beyond football, calling him “a role model for the kids of today.” The manager also credited Greizmann for always respecting the careful balance between professionalism and friendship.

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In a characteristic twist, Simeone ended with a smile and a warning that he still remained the coach first. “If you don't run tomorrow, you're coming off,” he quipped.

Griezmann By The Numbers: Two Stints, One Legacy

Across two spells at Atletico Madrid (2014–2019, 2021–2026), Griezmann has cemented his place as the club's greatest modern-era player.

He has made 489 appearances for the club, scoring 211 goals to become the club's all-time leading goalscorer, surpassing the previous record of 173 set by Luis Aragones.

He arrived from Real Sociedad in 2014 and evolved into Simeone's tactical focal point, leading Atletico to the 2016 Champions League final and starring in the 2018 Europa League triumph.

His 2019 move to Barcelona strained ties with fans, but his return in 2021 marked a second act built on work rate and reinvention.

Even in his final season, the 35-year-old has scored 14 goals and provided 4 assists across competitions, including a decisive display against Tottenham in the UCL Round of 16.

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