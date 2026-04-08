PSG vs Liverpool Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; When, Where To Watch UCL Quarter Final?

Defending European champions Paris Saint-Germain are set to welcome a struggling Liverpool side to the French capital for what promises to be a gripping first-leg encounter in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

The hosts stormed into the last eight after dismantling Chelsea 8-2 on aggregate, while Liverpool overturned a first-leg deficit to defeat Galatasaray 4-1 and secure their place in the next round.

Both teams enter this quarter-final as reigning champions of their respective domestic leagues, but their current fortunes tell very different stories. Liverpool is stumbling towards the end of their Premier League reign, whereas PSG have rediscovered their authority in the Ligue 1 title race.

Liverpool's recent run against sides in blue has brought little joy, with setbacks against Brighton and Manchester City culminating in a punishing FA Cup exit at the hands of the latter. The two-week international pause failed to halt the slide, as Erling Haaland's clinical treble and an audacious chip from Antoine Semenyo sealed a resounding 4-0 win for City.

Meanwhile, buoyed by a 3-1 success over Toulouse, the hosts have now strung together four consecutive victories in all competitions. Ousmane Dembele's brace underpinned their latest win, while two of those recent triumphs came against a disappointing Chelsea side.

PSG have emerged victorious from their past four quarter-final appearances in the Champions League. Their recent form against English clubs is equally formidable, with a seven-match unbeaten streak that includes five triumphs.

PSG vs Liverpool: Venue

The PSG vs Liverpool match will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris.

PSG vs Liverpool: Match Start Time

The PSG vs Liverpool match is scheduled for 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

PSG vs Liverpool: Head-To-Head

As per the official website of the UEFA Champions League, the two teams have faced each other four times in the competition. Both have two victories to their name.

Predicted Lineups

PSG: Matvei Safonov (GK), Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Nuno Mendes, Warren Zaire-Emery, Vitinha, João Neves, Désiré Doué, Ousmane Dembélé, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Liverpool: Giorgi Mamardashvili (GK), Jeremie Frimpong, Ibrahima Konaté, Virgil van Dijk, Milos Kerkez, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz, Hugo Ekitike

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

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