Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; When, Where To Watch UCL Quarter Final?

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to renew hostilities, this time in the Champions League quarter-finals, with the first leg to be played at Camp Nou.

Their latest La Liga clash saw Barcelona snatch a late win courtesy of Robert Lewandowski, a result that pushed them seven points clear in the La Liga standings.

History offers little comfort for Barcelona ahead of this tie, with Atletico Madrid having prevailed in both of their previous Champions League quarter-final clashes. Atletico Madrid secured a 2-1 win in 2013-14 and followed it up with a 3-2 aggregate victory in 2015-16.

The Catalans have had limited joy against Atletico Madrid on the European stage, winning only one of their last four encounters and scoring sparingly.

However, domestically and across competitions, Barcelona have largely dominated the fixture, emerging victorious in five of their last six meetings, including a narrow 2-1 win in La Liga over the weekend.

Barcelona's impressive form has seen them go almost two months without a loss in any competition, a run fuelled by their considerable attacking firepower.

Lamine Yamal, in particular, has been in exceptional touch this season. Atletico Madrid, on the other hand, find themselves in a slump, having endured three straight defeats, most recently against Barcelona in league action.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Venue

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played at the Camp Nou, Barcelona

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Date And Time

The Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid match will be played from 12:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid: Probable XIs

Barcelona: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo; Eric Garcia, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Marcus Rashford; Robert Lewandowski

Atletico Madrid: Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Robin Le Normand, David Hancko, Matteo Ruggeri; Koke, Alex Baena; Giuliano Simeone, Antoine Griezmann, Ademola Lookman; Julian Alvarez

How To Watch Live Telecast?

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of the match on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The live streaming of the match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website.

ALSO READ: Premier League Seals 5th UCL Spot: Which Team Will Benefit? Liverpool, Chelsea Or Surprise Contender?

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.