England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs NZ 2nd Test Live On TV And Online?

England produced a professional display at Lord's to claim the opening Test and establish a 1-0 lead ahead of the next instalment of the Test series against New Zealand at the Kia Oval.

The visitors will face an England side captained by Joe Root, who steps in with Ben Stokes unavailable. Ollie Robinson will miss out after sustaining a knee injury.

Based on the current ICC World Test Championship standings, New Zealand sits in 4th place with a points percentage of 58.33%, while England trails behind in 7th place at 37.88%.

Robinson's absence from the second Test comes as a significant setback for the fast bowler, who had only recently returned to the international arena after spending two years out of the England side.

ALSO READ: 'Most Oppressed Team': Iran Coach After Team Told To Leave US Immediately After World Cup Match

The 32-year-old made an immediate impact at Lord's, collecting seven wickets and striking three times in his opening over.

His absence compounds England's problems, with skipper Ben Stokes and pace bowler Gus Atkinson also sidelined pending the outcome of a probe into a nightclub incident in London.

ALSO READ: Provoked? Video Reveals What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Outburst Against Sri Lanka A

England Changes

Four changes have been made by England ahead of the second Test, with Jordan Cox and Sonny Baker set to make their international red-ball debuts. Jofra Archer and Matt Fisher have also been brought back into the side.

For Archer, the selection is the latest chapter in a hard-fought comeback following a series of fitness problems. England will be eager to harness his pace as they seek greater variety in their seam attack.

New Zealand Changes

Will Young has been added to New Zealand's squad for the remaining two Tests against England after Kane Williamson brought the curtain down on his international career.

The move comes with Henry Nicholls also in contention for a place in the side. Nicholls was among the standout performers in the Plunket Shield, compiling 870 runs in seven games at an average of 96.66. Young's domestic returns were far less impressive, with the batter managing only 119 runs at 14.87.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Date And Time

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand will begin on Wednesday, June 17 at 3:30 p.m. IST.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Venue

The 2nd Test between England and New Zealand will take place at Kennington Oval, London.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Live Telecast In India

The England vs New Zealand Test series will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Live Streaming In India

Fans can livestream the England vs New Zealand 2026 Test series on the SonyLIV app.

England vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Playing XI

England: Joe Root (c), Ben Duckett, Emilio Gay, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Matt Fisher, Josh Tongue

New Zealand: Yet to be announced.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.