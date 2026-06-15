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Provoked? Video Reveals What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Outburst Against Sri Lanka A

Videos from Dambulla appear to show verbal exchanges from Sri Lanka A players before the altercation involving 15-year-old India star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi after a Super Over defeat.

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Provoked? Video Reveals What Triggered Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's Outburst Against Sri Lanka A
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scored 21 off 14 balls for India A against Sri Lanka A on June 15, 2026.
Photo Source: PTI

Just weeks before joining India's senior squad for the Ireland T20 series, 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was involved in a heated exchange with Sri Lanka A players after India A's loss in a Super Over thriller in Dambulla on Monday.

The incident occurred moments after Sri Lanka A secured victory in a Super Over, handing India A their second consecutive loss in the tournament.

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Chasing 17 runs in the one-over eliminator, India A managed only nine, with Sooryavanshi scoring six runs, including a boundary, off the final three deliveries bowled by pacer Kaguthas Mathulan.

Television footage and videos circulating on social media appeared to show an exchange between Sri Lankan players and Indian batters Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge as they walked back towards the pavilion.

According to the footage, at least two Sri Lanka A players were seen directing comments toward the Indian pair during post-match celebrations.

The situation escalated when Sooryavanshi appeared to charge towards Mathulan before players from both sides intervened. One video also showed the 15-year-old pushing a Sri Lankan fielder after an apparent verbal exchange.

Senior Sri Lankan cricketer Niroshan Dickwella was among those who stepped in to prevent the confrontation from escalating further.

Sooryavanshi looked visibly frustrated as he left the field after India A failed to complete the chase under fading light conditions.

Earlier, India A captain Tilak Varma was seen in a prolonged discussion with on-field umpires regarding the Super Over decision. Sooryavanshi briefly joined the conversation before being pulled away by head coach Hrishikesh Kanitkar.

It remains unclear whether match referee Pradeep Jeyapragash will impose any sanctions or issue warnings to the players involved.

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