New Zealand's Kane Williamson Announces Retirement From International Cricket

Former New Zealand Cricket captain Kane Williamson has brought the curtains down on his international career. The most prolific run scorer across all formats for the Blackcaps retired from all formats of international cricket effective immediately.

Williamson steps down as New Zealand's all-time leading international run-scorer with 19,346 runs. He has 48 centuries and six double-centuries to his name.

In a statement, the 35-year-old said it was time for him to move on from the sport. "I've always felt a strong drive and hunger for international cricket, and I take pride in knowing I've given it my all in every match I've played for New Zealand. Continuing with anything less wouldn't be right and I feel fortunate to step away on my own terms," he stated.

Williamson expressed his optimism about the future prospects of the New Zealand international team, praising their talent and "desire to do something special"

Born into a sporting family, the right-handed batter started playing cricket early and it soon became more than a hobby for him. Williamson started off for the Blackcaps in 2010. In a glittering 16-year career, he played 378 games and led his team to new achievements.

He scored a century on his Test debut against India, announcing his presence to the cricketing fraternity in style. Four years later, the right-handed batter became the youngest New Zealand batter to reach 3,000 Test runs. In 2016, Williamson became the fastest and youngest player to score centuries against all major Test-playing countries.

Under his captaincy, New Zealand made it to two ICC World Cup Finals and three semi-finals. They also won the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021. Williamson stepped down from the position in 2024. In terms of ODI and Test captaincy, the 35-year-old remains the second most successful Black Caps leader after Stephen Fleming.

Williamson captained 40 Tests, registering 22 wins, 10 losses and 8 draws. In the 91 ODIs he led his side, New Zealand won 46 matches, and lost 40. One game was a tie and four fixtures had no result. In T20Is, Williamson was the most successful captain for his side. In 75 fixtures, he led the side to 39 wins, 34 losses, one tie and one no result.

Kane Williamson was named the ICC Cricketer of 2015 and the Test player of 2019. He was also awarded the Sir Richard Hadlee Medal a record four times.

Williamson retired from T20Is in November. He has also played in T20 tournaments like the Indian Premier League, SA20 and Bangladesh Premier League.

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