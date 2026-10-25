SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Bundesliga Match On TV, Online?

Bayern Munich will take on SC Freiburg in a Bundesliga Matchday 7 fixture on Sunday, October 25. The defending German football giants will look to secure their first position at the top of the league table again, when they travel to the Europa-Park Stadion.

Bayern Munich have collected 14 points from six matches and sit second in the Bundesliga standings, while SC Freiburg are close behind with 13 points. The hosts will look to use their strong home record to challenge the league leaders.

The match will also give Freiburg a chance to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga and AS Monaco in European competition.

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SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich Vs SC Freiburg: Kickoff Time

The Bundesliga 2026-27 match will be played at 10 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Sunday, October 25.

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich: Venue

The match will be played at Europa-Park Stadion, Freiburg, Germany.

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich: Head-To-Head

Total Matches: 38

SC Freiburg won: 02

Bayern Munich won: 30

Draws: 06

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich: Form Guide (last five matches, most recent first):

SC Freiburg: L-L-W-W-D

Bayern Munich: D-W-D-D-W

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich: Match Referee

Felix Zwayer will be the match referee for the Bayern Munich vs SC Freiburg contest.

SC Freiburg Vs Bayern Munich: Predicted Lineups

SC Freiburg (4-2-3-1): Mio Backhaus (GK); Philipp Treu, Matthias Ginter, Max Rosenfelder, Jordy Makengo; Maximilian Eggestein, Yannik Engelhardt; Jan-Niklas Beste, Yuito Suzuki, Derry Scherhant; Igor Matanović.

Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Jonas Urbig (GK); Josip Stanišić, Dayot Upamecano, Jonathan Tah, Nathaniel Brown; Tom Bischof, Konrad Laimer; Michael Olise, Serge Gnabry, Alphonso Davies; Harry Kane.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The Bundesliga contest will be televised live in India on Unite8 Sports 2 channel.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5.

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