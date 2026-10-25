Govt Extends Deadlines For Corporates To File Annual Financial Statements For FY26: Check New Date

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) has granted companies additional time to complete their annual statutory filings for the financial year 2025-26, offering relief to businesses grappling with technical difficulties on the MCA 21 portal.

Under the revised schedule, companies can file their annual financial statements by December 31, 2026, while the deadline for submitting annual returns has been extended to January 31, 2027. The ministry has waived additional filing fees for submissions made within these extended timelines.

The decision follows representations from stakeholders who reported difficulties in completing mandatory filings through the ministry's online system.

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In a circular dated October 24, the MCA said the extension would give companies more time to complete the compliance process.

The revised deadlines cover annual financial statements filed through e-forms AOC-4, AOC-4 (CFS), AOC-4 (XBRL), AOC-4 NBFC (Ind AS) and AOC-4 CFS NBFC (Ind AS) for FY26. Companies can now submit these forms until December 31, against the earlier deadline of October 31, 2026.

For annual returns, the filing window for forms MGT-7 and MGT-7A has been extended to January 31, 2027, from November 30, 2026.

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The relief applies to filing deadlines, not the statutory schedule for annual general meetings. The ministry clarified that its circular does not extend the time allowed under the Companies Act for holding AGMs. Companies that have failed to meet the applicable statutory timelines for these meetings remain liable under the relevant provisions of the law.

Under the existing framework, companies generally must submit their annual financial statements within 30 days of their AGMs and file annual returns within 60 days.

The extension comes as companies and professionals navigate technical challenges associated with the MCA 21 V3 portal.

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) welcomed the decision, saying the additional time would provide critical breathing room to manage the technical transition.

The institute also said the move reflected the ministry's focus on stakeholder concerns and improving the ease of doing business.

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The MCA administers the Companies Act, under which companies are required to submit statutory filings through the MCA 21 portal. While the revised schedule eases the immediate filing pressure, companies must still comply with the law's separate requirements for holding AGMs.

(With PTI Inputs)

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