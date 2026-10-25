Ranabaali Box Office Collection Day 10: Vijay Deverakonda Starrer Holds Strong In Week 2, Nears Rs 55 Crore

Ranabaali continues its box office journey with a steady run on its second Sunday. Here's the latest update on the Vijay Deverakonda-starrer's Day 10 performance.

Ranabaali has collected Rs 2.48 crore gross on Day 10 so far. As per TrackTollywood, the film's India gross collection stands at Rs 53.30 crore, with 30.9% occupancy across 1,480 shows in 550 theatres spanning 305 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, Ranabaali has sold 1,60,476 tickets so far. The film has recorded 328 fast-filling shows and 10 houseful shows.

State-Wise Collection

Telangana remained the top contributor with Rs 1.27 crore, while Andhra Pradesh followed with Rs 97.53 lakh. Karnataka added Rs 21.02 lakh to the day's earnings, whereas Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 1.74 lakh.

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Odisha contributed Rs 42,830, followed by Maharashtra, which registered Rs 24,350, while Haryana added Rs 12,400. Delhi's collection stood at Rs 6,250, with Gujarat contributing Rs 3,960 to the Day 10 total.

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Day-Wise Collection

Ranabaali opened with Rs 8.92 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 7.33 crore on Day 2. The film collected Rs 7.67 crore on Day 3 before earning Rs 5.70 crore on Day 4. Day 5 brought in Rs 7.18 crore, while Day 6 recorded Rs 5.65 crore. On Day 7, the film earned Rs 3.24 crore, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 45.69 crore.

Entering its second week, Ranabaali collected Rs 2.23 crore on Day 8. The film then recorded Rs 2.90 crore on Day 9, while Day 10 has brought in Rs 2.48 crore so far, the report stated.

Advance Booking

TrackTollywood reports that for October 26, 2026, Ranabaali has recorded an India-tracked advance gross of Rs 82.39 lakh. The film has sold 68,929 tickets across 1,604 shows in 502 theatres spread across 265 cities. The overall occupancy is currently at 11.9%, with 71 fast-filling shows and no houseful shows.

All About Ranabaali

Ranabaali is set in South India in the 1870s and follows a warrior who fights against colonial rule during a time of famine. The film also explores his relationship with his wife, Jayamma, while blending history, folklore, action and drama.

Vijay Deverakonda plays Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna portrays Jayamma. Arnold Vosloo plays the antagonist. Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, the film features music by Ajay-Atul.

Ranabaali was released on October 16, 2026, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

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