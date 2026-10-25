Lecce vs Juventus Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Serie A Match Live In India

Juventus will travel to Lecce for a Serie A Matchday 8 fixture at the Stadio Via del Mare on Sunday, October 25.

Luciano Spalletti's side will be looking to return to winning ways in the league after suffering a 3-0 defeat against Lazio in their previous Serie A outing. Juventus were also held to a 2-2 draw by Rennes in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Lecce, meanwhile, will head into the contest with confidence after registering a 3-0 away victory over Udinese in their previous league match. Eusebio Di Francesco's side will look to make the most of their home advantage against a Juventus team seeking a response.

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Juventus currently sit 10th in the league table with 11 points, while Lecce are 12th with nine points.

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Lecce vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

The Serie A match between Lecce and Juventus will kick off at 10:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time (IST) on Sunday, October 25.

Lecce vs Juventus: Venue

The match will be played at the Stadio Via del Mare in Lecce, Italy.

Lecce vs Juventus: Match Referee

Fabio Maresca will be the match referee for the Juventus-Lecce contest.

Lecce vs Juventus: Head-To-Head

Matches played: 25

Lecce wins: 3

Juventus wins: 16

Draws: 6

Lecce vs Juventus: Predicted Lineups

Lecce: Wladimiro Falcone; Danilo Veiga, Kialonda Gaspar, Tiago Gabriel, Antonino Gallo; Mohamed Kaba, Oumar Ngom, Youssef Maleh; Konan N'Dri, Willem Geubbels, Amar Fatah.

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario; Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí; Weston McKennie, Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr, Andrea Cambiaso; Kerim Alajbegovic; Nick Woltemade, Randal Kolo Muani.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The match will be available on the Unite8 Sports television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match will be streamed live on ZEE5.

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