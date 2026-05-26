Rashid Khan Rested From Afghanistan's Test Squad For One-Off Match Vs India, Will Play 3-Match ODI Series

Star spinner Rashid Khan and senior batter Ibrahim Zadran have been rested from Afghanistan's Test squad which will play a one-off match against India beginning June 6 in New Chandigarh. The squad sees the inclusion of three uncapped players - Nangeyalia Kharote, Bilal Sami and Rahmanullah Zadran. Leg spinner Qais Ahmad has earned a recall to the side as well.

While Ibrahim is recovering from from a leg injury, Rashid meanwhile had earlier disclosed that doctors advised him to reduce his workload in red-ball cricket. Despite medical concerns, he featured in the Test against Zimbabwe in October 2025, bowling a heavy workload that surprised his doctors.

He is currently occupied playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 featuring for Gujarat Titans. The duo though have been named in Afghanistan's ODI squad for a three-match series which will be played from June 13 to June 20.

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The three ODI games will be played in Dharamasala, Lucknow and Chennai. Hashmatullah Shahidi will lead Afghanistan in both the formats.

The upcoming match in New Chandigarh will be Afghanistan's 13th Test since they were granted Full Member status by the International Cricket Council in 2017. They played their first-ever Test against India a year later in Bengaluru. India won the match by an innings and 262 runs.

So far, Afghanistan have played 12 Tests and have won four matches. They have lost seven matches and drawn one.

Afghanistan Test squad: Hashmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Abdul Malik, Sediqullah Atal, Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahmanullah Zadran, Afsar Zazai (WK), Ikram Alikhil (WK), Azmatullah Omarzai, Sharafudin Ashraf, Nangyal Kharotai, Qais Ahmad, Bilal Sami, Zia Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

Afghanistan ODI squad: Hasmatullah Shahidi (Captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli, Rahmat Shah, Ikram Alikhil (WK), Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Nangyal Kharotai, AM Ghazanfar, Zia U Rahman Sharifi, Fareed Malik, Bilal Sami.

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