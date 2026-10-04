Portugal vs Norway Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch UEFA Nations League Match On TV, Online?

Portugal will take on Norway in a crucial UEFA Nations League 2026-27 Group A4 clash on Sunday. The match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, with Portugal looking to maintain their perfect start to the competition.

Portugal have won all three of their matches so far and sit at the top of Group A4 with nine points. They began their campaign with a 1-0 win over Wales, followed it with a 2-1 victory against Norway in Oslo and then defeated Denmark 4-2 away from home.

The match will also be Portugal's first home game since Cristiano Ronaldo left the national team's training camp ahead of the Denmark fixture. Ronaldo departed the camp after a discussion with head coach Jorge Jesus and Portuguese Football Federation president Pedro Proença. He subsequently missed Portugal's 4-2 win over Denmark.

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Portugal secured the win in Copenhagen through goals from João Cancelo, Gonçalo Ramos, Vitinha and João Félix, while Mikkel Damsgaard and Rasmus Højlund scored for Denmark.

Norway, meanwhile, have endured a difficult run since their 3-2 opening-day win over Denmark.

They lost 2-1 to Portugal in Oslo before suffering another 2-1 defeat against Wales. The result leaves Norway on three points ahead of their second meeting with Portugal.

Portugal vs Norway: Date

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Norway will be played on October 4.

Portugal vs Norway: Time

The match is scheduled to kick off at 12:15 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Monday.

Portugal vs Norway: Venue

The UEFA Nations League match will be played at the Estádio do Dragão in Porto, Portugal.

Possible Lineups

Portugal: Diogo Costa (GK), João Cancelo, Rúben Dias, Renato Veiga, Nuno Mendes, João Neves, Vitinha, Pedro Neto, João Félix, Rafael Leão and Gonçalo Ramos.

Norway: Ørjan Nyland (GK), Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Marcus Pedersen, David Wolfe, Martin Ødegaard, Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Oscar Bobb, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa.

How To Watch Live Telecast In India?

The UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Norway will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network television channels in India.

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How To Watch Live Streaming In India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Nations League match between Portugal and Norway will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.

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