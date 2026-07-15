Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter | Prime Video Announces Documentary On Tennis Legend

Prime Video has announced Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter, a feature-length documentary chronicling the life and career of one of tennis' greatest players. The film, which premieres globally on August 20, 2026, promises an intimate portrait of the Serbian icon, exploring the sacrifices, challenges and defining moments that shaped his journey to the top of the sport.

Directed by Jason Hehir, the filmmaker behind the acclaimed The Last Dance documentary on Michael Jordan, The Wolf In Winter has been produced by Words + Pictures. Prime Video says the documentary offers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access, following Djokovic on and off the court while examining the physical and mental demands of remaining at the pinnacle of men's tennis.

Rather than serving as a conventional career retrospective, the documentary traces Djokovic's journey from his childhood in war-torn Belgrade, Serbia, where his family endured financial hardship while supporting his tennis ambitions. It also revisits his emergence on the ATP Tour, where he broke the long-standing dominance of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to establish himself as one of the sport's defining figures.

The film also explores the Serbian's meticulous preparation, detailing the routines and mindset that have allowed him to compete with and often defeat, players more than a decade younger. It does not avoid the controversial chapters of his career either, addressing his emotional on-court moments and off-court positions, including his opposition to COVID-19 vaccination mandates, which made headlines around the world.

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Alongside exclusive interviews with Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, the documentary features contributions from several of the biggest names in tennis, including Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Boris Becker and Jim Courier, offering perspectives on his impact on the game and his place among the sport's all-time greats.

Speaking about the documentary, Djokovic said: "Tennis has given me so much, but the greatest battles were never only on the court. This documentary is about the moments people didn't see—the doubts, the sacrifices, and the work of constantly evolving beyond the story so many think they know."

Why Novak Djokovic?

Djokovic is widely regarded as one of the greatest players in tennis history, with a record 24 Grand Slam singles titles, the most by any man in the Open Era. He also holds the all-time record of 428 weeks as World No. 1 and became one of the few players to complete the Career Golden Slam after winning Olympic gold at the Paris 2024 Games.

The Serbian is also the only player to complete the Career Golden Masters, winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 events, and has achieved the feat twice. His dominance is further reflected in his positive head-to-head records against both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the two players with whom he formed the sport's iconic "Big Three."

Beyond the numbers, Djokovic has built a reputation for extraordinary resilience, mental toughness and an ability to produce his best tennis under immense pressure. Those qualities, coupled with a career filled with triumphs, rivalries and controversies, make Novak Djokovic: The Wolf In Winter one of the most anticipated sports documentaries of the year.

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