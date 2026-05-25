Norway Chess 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Carlsen, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa In Action?

Norway Chess 2026 begins on Monday with the elite super-tournament shifting from Stavanger to Oslo for the first time in its history. The event once again brings together some of the biggest names in world chess, with a strong Indian contingent set to challenge home favourite Magnus Carlsen.

Last year's Norway Chess tournament grabbed global attention after Magnus Carlsen's emotional reaction during his loss to India's Gukesh Dommaraju. The Norwegian star slammed the table in frustration after letting a winning position slip, with Gukesh completing a dramatic comeback victory. Carlsen, however, still went on to win his seventh Norway Chess title.

The tournament follows a double round-robin format, where each player faces every other participant in their pool twice across 10 rounds.

Norway Chess is also known for its anti-draw format. A classical win earns three points, while drawn games move into an Armageddon tie-break. The Armageddon winner receives 1.5 points, while the loser gets one point.

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The Open field is headlined by Carlsen, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja, Vincent Keymer and Wesley So. Much of the spotlight will remain on Gukesh after his rise to world champion status, while Praggnanandhaa enters the event following a string of strong performances on the elite circuit.

India also has significant representation in the women's event through Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. They will compete alongside reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun and defending Norway Chess champion Anna Muzychuk.

Norway Chess 2026 Schedule

The tournament runs from May 25 to June 5, with one round scheduled each day. Matches will begin at 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

Date Round Monday, May 25 Round 1 Tuesday, May 26 Round 2 Wednesday, May 27 Round 3 Thursday, May 28 Round 4 Friday, May 29 Rest Day Saturday, May 30 Round 5 Sunday, May 31 Round 6 Monday, June 1 Round 7 Tuesday, June 2 Round 8 Wednesday, June 3 Rest Day Thursday, June 4 Round 9 Friday, June 5 Round 10

Norway Chess 2026 Broadcast Details In India

Live television coverage of Norway Chess 2026 will be available on Mirror Now.

Norway Chess 2026 Live Streaming Details In India

Online live streaming will be available on Chess.com and the official Norway Chess website. The tournament will also be streamed on the official Norway Chess YouTube channel.

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