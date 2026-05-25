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Norway Chess 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Carlsen, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa In Action?

The tournament runs from May 25 to June 5, with one round scheduled each day. Matches will begin at 9:30 p.m. IST.

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Norway Chess 2026 Live Streaming: Where To Watch Carlsen, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa In Action?
Magnus Carlsen's dramatic table-slam moment against Gukesh Dommaraju became one of the defining images of Norway Chess 2025.
Image: X/@NorwayChess

Norway Chess 2026 begins on Monday with the elite super-tournament shifting from Stavanger to Oslo for the first time in its history. The event once again brings together some of the biggest names in world chess, with a strong Indian contingent set to challenge home favourite Magnus Carlsen.

Last year's Norway Chess tournament grabbed global attention after Magnus Carlsen's emotional reaction during his loss to India's Gukesh Dommaraju. The Norwegian star slammed the table in frustration after letting a winning position slip, with Gukesh completing a dramatic comeback victory. Carlsen, however, still went on to win his seventh Norway Chess title.

The tournament follows a double round-robin format, where each player faces every other participant in their pool twice across 10 rounds.

Norway Chess is also known for its anti-draw format. A classical win earns three points, while drawn games move into an Armageddon tie-break. The Armageddon winner receives 1.5 points, while the loser gets one point.

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The Open field is headlined by Carlsen, Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa, Alireza Firouzja, Vincent Keymer and Wesley So. Much of the spotlight will remain on Gukesh after his rise to world champion status, while Praggnanandhaa enters the event following a string of strong performances on the elite circuit.

India also has significant representation in the women's event through Koneru Humpy and Divya Deshmukh. They will compete alongside reigning women's world champion Ju Wenjun and defending Norway Chess champion Anna Muzychuk.

Norway Chess 2026 Schedule

The tournament runs from May 25 to June 5, with one round scheduled each day. Matches will begin at 9:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time.

DateRound
Monday, May 25Round 1
Tuesday, May 26Round 2
Wednesday, May 27Round 3
Thursday, May 28Round 4
Friday, May 29Rest Day
Saturday, May 30Round 5
Sunday, May 31Round 6
Monday, June 1Round 7
Tuesday, June 2Round 8
Wednesday, June 3Rest Day
Thursday, June 4Round 9
Friday, June 5Round 10

Norway Chess 2026 Broadcast Details In India

Live television coverage of Norway Chess 2026 will be available on Mirror Now. 

Norway Chess 2026 Live Streaming Details In India

Online live streaming will be available on Chess.com and the official Norway Chess website. The tournament will also be streamed on the official Norway Chess YouTube channel.

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