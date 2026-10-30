NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming, Telecast: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV, Online

NorthEast United FC will take on Bengaluru FC in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 match at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday, October 30.

Both teams will look to maintain their unbeaten starts, with the Highlanders currently leading the points table and Bengaluru FC in fourth. NorthEast United have collected seven points from three matches, registering two wins and a draw. Bengaluru, meanwhile, have won both their opening fixtures and have six points.

NorthEast United began their campaign with a 1-0 victory over Mohun Bagan Super Giant, courtesy of a late Jithin MS goal. They followed it up with a convincing 4-1 win against Kerala Blasters before playing out a goalless draw against Odisha FC in their most recent outing.

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Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, started their season with a 3-2 comeback victory over Sporting Club Delhi. They then secured a 2-0 win against Chennaiyin FC, with Ryan Williams and Mihailo Perović finding the back of the net.

With both teams enjoying unbeaten runs, Friday's encounter promises to be an exciting contest as they look to strengthen their positions near the top of the table.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC​: Kick-Off Time

The Indian Super League 2026-27 match will be played at 7:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Friday, October 30.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Venue

The match will be played at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played : 18

North East United wins : 2

Bengaluru FC wins: 9

Draws : 7

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Predicted Lineups

NorthEast United FC (4-2-3-1): Gurmeet Singh (GK), Nikhil Barla, Asheer Akhtar, Eneko Satrustegui, Pramveer, Antonio Moyano, Macarton Louis Nickson, Mayakkannan, Ethyan Gonzalez, Abdul Rabeeh, Alaeddine Ajaraie.

Bengaluru FC (4-3-3): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Naorem Roshan Singh, Chinglensana Singh, Menno Koch, Shivaldo Singh, Lalremtluanga Fanai, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Borja Martinez, Ashique Kuruniyan, Ryan Williams, Mihailo Perovic

NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live Telecast

The upcoming Indian Super League contest will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

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NorthEast United FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live Streaming

The match will be available to stream live on SonyLIV with an active subscription and on the Indian Super League YouTube channel for free.

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