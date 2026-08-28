TNPL 2026 Final: Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings Live Streaming, When And Where To Watch

The 10th edition of the Shriram Capital Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) reaches its climax on Friday as table toppers Madurai Panthers take on Vida Kovai Kings in the final at MA Chidambaram Stadium.

Madurai Panthers have built an impressive run to the final under captain Anirudh Sita Ram. Five wins from seven league matches took them to the top of the standings, a position that later proved crucial when rain interrupted Qualifier 1 and sent them through to the final on the strength of their superior league finish.

With new ownership in place and a significantly refreshed squad, the Panthers have the chance to add a second TNPL trophy to the one they claimed in 2018.

Kovai Kings head into the final on the back of a dominant Qualifier 2 performance. Shahrukh Khan's team negotiated the group stage steadily before turning on the style when it mattered most, overwhelming Trichy Grand Cholas by 84 runs in Qualifier 2. With a place in the final secured, Kovai now have their sights set on a third championship and another addition to their growing legacy in Tamil Nadu's T20 competition.

Kovai's strength lies in the balance of their batting and bowling resources. Sachin B has been among the most dependable performers with the bat, leading the tournament's run-scoring charts with 389 runs.

The bowling attack has supplied another major advantage, with Deeban Lingesh setting the pace among the wicket-takers. His 15 dismissals include a remarkable golden hat-trick in Qualifier 2. Left-arm spinner M. Siddharth has claimed 13 wickets, while G. Kishoor and R. S. Ambrish have added control and variety. The combination has allowed the Kings to consistently put opposing batting orders under pressure.

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Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 Final: Date And Time

The Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 final will be played on Aug. 28 from 7:30 p.m. onwards.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 Final: Venue

The Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 final will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 Final: Live Telecast

The live telecast of the Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings final of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2026 will be available on Sony Sports Ten 4 Tamil.

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Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 Final: Live Streaming

Fans in India can watch the Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 final live on the TNPL YouTube channel.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings TNPL 2026 Final: Predicted Playing XI

Madurai Panthers Predicted XI: Suresh Lokeshwar (WK), Athisayaraj Davidson, Anirudh Sita Ram (c), Jagadeesan Kousik, Shoaib Md Khan, Washington Sundar, P Vignesh, Gurjapneet Singh, Murugan Ashwin, M. Poiyamozhi, S. Ajith Ram

Vida Kovai Kings Predicted XI: Suresh Kumar (WK), Balasubramaniam Sachin, Shahrukh Khan (c), A. U. S. Harish, Swapnil Singh, M. Mohammed, K. Deeban Lingesh, M. Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, G. Kishoor, R. S. Ambrish

The playing XIs will be confirmed at the toss. The following are the predicted line-ups based on recent team selections.

Madurai Panthers vs Vida Kovai Kings: Head-to-Head

Madurai Panthers lead the head-to-head record against Vida Kovai Kings, winning two of their three TNPL meetings.

Total Matches: 3

Madurai Panthers Won: 2

Vida Kovai Kings Won: 1

In their previous meeting on Aug. 9, Madurai Panthers defeated Vida Kovai Kings by six wickets. Madurai Panthers chased down 240, scoring 240/4 in 19.3 overs after Vida Kovai Kings posted 239/4 in 20 overs.

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