Lionel Messi's Emotional Post Fuels Retirement Buzz Before FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

Argentina will face Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at the New York, New Jersey Stadium, which is also known as MetLife Stadium, on Monday, July 20.

Ahead of the title clash, Argentina captain Lionel Messi shared an emotional message on social media, reflecting on the team's journey and expressing immense appreciation for his teammates.

In an Instagram post ahead of the final, Messi said he cherished every moment spent with the Argentina squad and praised the players for their commitment and resilience throughout the tournament.

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The Argentine captain expressed his affection for the group, saying they had given everything for the national team during some of its most challenging moments.

"The best part of all these years was never just the titles, but the journey itself: sharing the day-to-day with this group, competing together, picking ourselves up during tough times, and enjoying every step of the way," wrote Lionel Messi.

Messi also thanked his teammates and the coaching staff for their unwavering commitment and hard work throughout the campaign.

"Thanks to each of my teammates, the coaching staff, and everyone who works every day to ensure this national team remains a family," he continued.

He ended his message by saying the current Argentina squad had accomplished something that would be difficult to replicate in the years to come.

"No matter what happens tomorrow, this group has already written a story that we will never forget — and that no one can erase," Messi concluded.

Regardless of the outcome of the final against Spain, the 39-year-old has already secured his place among football's all-time greats.

His ability to perform at the highest level over more than two decades has underlined his remarkable longevity, with Messi's legacy set to remain one of the defining chapters in the history of the sport.

Messi has been directly involved in 12 goals at the FIFA World Cup 2026, scoring eight times and providing four assists. The Argentina captain is also in contention for the Golden Boot.

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Messi Chases Golden Boot, Eyes Historic Golden Ball

Kylian Mbappe is currently the frontrunner with 10 goals and four assists after scoring a brace and setting up another goal for Bradley Barcola in France's final match of the tournament.

Messi will need at least two goals and one assist in the World Cup final to move ahead of Mbappe in the Golden Boot race.

While Messi has never won the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot, he has claimed the Golden Ball award twice. He first received the honour at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, where Argentina finished runners-up after losing to Germany in the final.

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He won it again at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where he captained Argentina to their first World Cup title since 1986, a triumph that many fans and commentators believe saw Messi "conquer his final peak" in football.

The Golden Ball is awarded to the tournament's best overall player. If Messi wins the award again at the 2026 World Cup, he will become the first player in history to claim the individual accolade three times. No other player has won the Golden Ball more than once.

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