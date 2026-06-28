Lionel Messi Set For Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 Clash: Live Streaming, Likely XIs, Match Time

Lionel Messi will return to action when Argentina face World Cup debutants Jordan in their final Group J match of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on Sunday.

Argentina have already secured a place in the Round of 32 after winning their opening two matches against Algeria and Austria. Jordan, meanwhile, have been eliminated after back-to-back defeats and will be playing their final match of the tournament.

With qualification already decided, Sunday's fixture carries little significance for the standings. The focus will instead be on whether Messi can add to his five-goal tally and strengthen his challenge for the tournament's Golden Boot.

Argentina vs Jordan: Match Time And Venue

The Group J match will kick off at 7:30 a.m. IST on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Referee: Istvan Kovacs

Argentina vs Jordan Head-To-Head Record

This will be the first international meeting between Argentina and Jordan.

Recent Form

Argentina: W-W-W-W-W-W

Jordan: L-L-L-L-D-D

Argentina Likely Playing XI

Possible starting XI: Emiliano Martínez; Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolás Otamendi, Lisandro Martínez, Nicolás Tagliafico; Giovani Lo Celso, Leandro Paredes, Exequiel Palacios, Thiago Almada; Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martínez

Substitutes: Gerónimo Rulli, Juan Musso, Nahuel Molina, Leonardo Balerdi, Cristian Romero, Facundo Medina, Rodrigo De Paul, Enzo Fernández, Alexis Mac Allister, Valentín, Nicolás González, Barco, Nicolás Paz, Giuliano Simeone, José Manuel López, Julián Álvarez

Coach: Lionel Scaloni

Jordan Likely Playing XI

Possible starting XI: Yazid Abulaila; Yazan Al-Arab, Abdallah Nasib, Husam Abu Dahab; Ehsan Haddad, Nizar Al Rashdan, Noor Al Rawabdeh, Mohannad Abu Taha; Mousa Al Tamari, Mahmoud Al-Mardi; Ali Olwan

Substitutes: Abdallah Al Fakhouri, Nour Bani Attiah, Mohammad Abualnadi, Mohammad Abu Hashish, Saleem Obaid, Saed Al-Rosan, Anas Banawi, Mohammad Al Dawoud, Rajaei Ayed, Amer Jamous, Ibrahim Sadeh, Odeh Al-Fakhouri, Mohammad Abu Zrayq, Ali Azazel, Ibrahim Sabra

Coach: Jamal Sellami

Players To Watch

Lionel Messi (Argentina): Messi has scored five goals in Argentina's first two matches, including a hat-trick against Algeria and a brace against Austria. He is also the tournament's all-time leading scorer. Argentina's opponents are expected to focus on stopping their captain as the knockout stage approaches.

Mousa Al Tamari (Jordan): Often referred to as the "Jordanian Messi", Al Tamari is regarded as one of Jordan's leading footballers. The 29-year-old will be one of the key players to watch as Jordan conclude their first World Cup campaign.

How To Watch Argentina vs Jordan Live On TV

The Argentina vs Jordan FIFA World Cup 2026 match will be broadcast live in India on Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD, Unite8 Sports 2 and Unite8 Sports 2 HD.

How To Watch Argentina vs Jordan Live Streaming

The match will be streamed live on the ZEE5 app and website in English, Malayalam, Bangla and Hindi.

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