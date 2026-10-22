Juventus Vs Rennes Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Europa League Match On TV, Online?

Juventus will host French side Rennes in a UEFA Europa League 2026-27 league-phase match on Thursday, October 22.

The Italian side will look to continue its winning run in the competition after registering victories in their opening two matches. Rennes, meanwhile, will aim to build on their positive start to the European campaign as they travel to Turin.

Juventus began their Europa League campaign with a commanding 5-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen before securing a 2-1 win against Celta Vigo in their second match on October 15.

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The Bianconeri have collected six points from two games and sit at the top of the league-phase standings.

Rennes have collected four points from their opening two matches and sit on 13th position. They drew 0-0 against Sturm Graz before defeating OFI Crete 2-1 in their previous European outing.

However, both sides come into this fixture after disappointing domestic results. Juventus suffered a 3-0 defeat against Lazio in Serie A, while Rennes lost 4-3 to Paris FC in Ligue 1.

Juventus will look to return to winning ways at home, while Rennes will hope to maintain their unbeaten start to the Europa League campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming and television broadcast of the Juventus vs Rennes match.

Juventus vs Rennes: Date And Time

The Juventus vs Rennes UEFA Europa League match will be played from 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, October 22.

Juventus vs Rennes: Venue

The match will be played at Allianz Stadium in Turin, Italy.

Juventus vs Rennes: Head-To-Head Record

Matches played: 2

Juventus (wins): 1

Rennes (wins): 0

Draws: 1

Juventus vs Rennes: Recent Form (Most Recent One First)

Juventus: W-L-D-W-L

Rennes: D-L-W-W-L

Juventus vs Rennes: Predicted Lineups

Juventus: Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pierre Kalulu, Gleison Bremer, Jhon Lucumí, Zeki Çelik; Douglas Luiz, Pape Matar Sarr; Nicolás González, Weston McKennie, Kerim Alajbegović; Nick Woltemade.

Rennes: Brice Samba (GK); Bryan Reynolds, Charlie Cresswell, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Przemysław Frankowski; Sebastian Szymański, Mahamadou Cissé, Adrien Thomasson; Ludovic Blas, Samuele Mayenda, Issa Soumaré.

Juventus vs Rennes: Live Telecast Details

The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

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Juventus vs Rennes: Live Streaming Details

The Juventus vs Rennes Europa League match will be available for live streaming on the SonyLIV app and website with an active subscription in India.

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