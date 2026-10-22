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Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit Jumps Over 27%, Maharashtra Scooters Revenue Grows 9%

Street to track results from Swiggy, Havells, Colgate-Palmolive, Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Nippon Life AMC and J&K Bank amid a busy earnings day.

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Q2 results live updates
21 minutes ago

A busy day on the earnings calendar sees several key companies reporting September quarter results, including Swiggy, Havells India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Investors will also track numbers from CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Jindal Stainless, Sapphire Foods, Nuvoco Vistas, Paisalo Digital and BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle for cues on consumption trends, energy demand, financial services and industrial activity. Follow our live blog for earnings announcements, management commentary and stock-specific reactions.

Oct 22, 2026 11:29 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Maharashtra Scooters Profit, Revenue Rise Over 9%

Maharashtra Scooters (Q2, YoY)

  • Net profit up 9.7% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 267 crore.
  • Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 271 crore.

Oct 22, 2026 11:30 (IST)
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Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit, Total Income Jump

Paisalo Digital (Q2, Consolidated YoY)

  • Net profit up 27.4% to Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 51.5 crore.
  • Total income up 23.7% to Rs 277 crore versus Rs 224 crore.

Oct 22, 2026 10:55 (IST)
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Introduction

Hello corporate cutlets! This is Khushi, and I am back to keep you updated with all things earnings. Lot of big names on the roster today, stay tuned to know every detail.

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