Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit Jumps Over 27%, Maharashtra Scooters Revenue Grows 9%
Street to track results from Swiggy, Havells, Colgate-Palmolive, Adani Total Gas, HPCL, Nippon Life AMC and J&K Bank amid a busy earnings day.
A busy day on the earnings calendar sees several key companies reporting September quarter results, including Swiggy, Havells India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Investors will also track numbers from CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Jindal Stainless, Sapphire Foods, Nuvoco Vistas, Paisalo Digital and BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle for cues on consumption trends, energy demand, financial services and industrial activity. Follow our live blog for earnings announcements, management commentary and stock-specific reactions.
Q2 Results Live: Maharashtra Scooters Profit, Revenue Rise Over 9%
Maharashtra Scooters (Q2, YoY)
- Net profit up 9.7% to Rs 293 crore versus Rs 267 crore.
- Revenue up 9.6% to Rs 297 crore versus Rs 271 crore.
Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit, Total Income Jump
Paisalo Digital (Q2, Consolidated YoY)
- Net profit up 27.4% to Rs 65.6 crore versus Rs 51.5 crore.
- Total income up 23.7% to Rs 277 crore versus Rs 224 crore.
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