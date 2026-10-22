Q2 Results Live: Paisalo Digital Profit Jumps Over 27%, Maharashtra Scooters Revenue Grows 9%

A busy day on the earnings calendar sees several key companies reporting September quarter results, including Swiggy, Havells India, Colgate-Palmolive (India), Adani Energy Solutions, Adani Total Gas, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, Nippon Life India Asset Management and Jammu & Kashmir Bank. Investors will also track numbers from CreditAccess Grameen, Cyient, Jindal Stainless, Sapphire Foods, Nuvoco Vistas, Paisalo Digital and BlueStone Jewellery and Lifestyle for cues on consumption trends, energy demand, financial services and industrial activity. Follow our live blog for earnings announcements, management commentary and stock-specific reactions.