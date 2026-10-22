Prahaar Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajkummar Rao's Courtroom Drama Continues Its Theatrical Run

Rajkummar Rao-starrer courtroom drama Prahaar: The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam continues its box office journey with steady audience interest. Here's a look at how the film has performed on Day 7.

Box Office Collection Day 7

On Day 7, Prahaar has collected Rs 1.16 crore gross so far, taking its India gross collection to Rs 20.42 crore. The film has recorded 9.2% occupancy across 2,848 shows in 1,039 theatres spanning 321 cities.

As per TrackTollywood, the film has sold 45,813 tickets on Day 7 so far, with 49 fast-filling shows and 14 housefull shows.

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Prahaar opened with Rs 2.70 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 3.80 crore on Day 2 and Rs 4.43 crore on Day 3. The film collected Rs 2.50 crore on Day 4 and Rs 4.03 crore on Day 5, before earning Rs 1.79 crore on Day 6. On Day 7, the film has collected Rs 1.16 crore so far.

State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra recorded the highest Day 7 collection with Rs 44.30 lakh. Uttar Pradesh followed with Rs 10.77 lakh, while Gujarat earned Rs 8.59 lakh. Delhi collected Rs 8.34 lakh, and West Bengal recorded Rs 7.90 lakh.

Karnataka earned Rs 6.27 lakh, followed by Haryana at Rs 4.38 lakh and Rajasthan at Rs 3.53 lakh. Madhya Pradesh collected Rs 2.89 lakh, while Punjab earned Rs 2.81 lakh.

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According to TrackTollywood, Odisha collected Rs 2.39 lakh, followed by Telangana at Rs 2.16 lakh and Assam at Rs 1.94 lakh. Chhattisgarh earned Rs 1.77 lakh.

Jharkhand and Bihar recorded Rs 1.59 lakh each. Uttarakhand collected Rs 1.07 lakh, while Goa earned Rs 1 lakh. Chandigarh contributed Rs 74,380, and Tamil Nadu recorded Rs 66,063, the report stated.

About The Film

Directed by Avinash Arun, the biographical drama follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and his role in major criminal cases, including the 1993 Bombay blasts and the 2008 Mumbai train attacks. It also covers the trial of Ajmal Kasab, who was sentenced to death for his role in the 26/11 attacks.

Rajkummar Rao plays Ujjwal Nikam, while Lalit Prabhakar portrays Ajmal Kasab. Wamiqa Gabbi plays Jyoti Nikam, and Ritvik Sahore appears as Aniket Nikam. The supporting cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sikandar Kher.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film features a story and screenplay by Sumit Roy, with Dushyant Arora and Vishal Tiwari also credited as writers. Pritam Chakraborty composed the music, while Alokananda Dasgupta handled the background score.

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