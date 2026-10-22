Lenovo's New Yoga Laptops Target AI Creators With NVIDIA RTX Spark And OLED Displays

Lenovo has launched two high-end Yoga laptops in India, the Yoga Pro 9n and the convertible Yoga 9n 2-in-1. Both are powered by NVIDIA's RTX Spark superchip and pair it with OLED displays. They also include Lenovo Powerhub and Lenovo AI Engine+.

The Yoga Pro 9n carries a starting price of Rs 3,19,990. It is offered in Thunder Grey and can be purchased online from Lenovo or at select retailers. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 costs Rs 3,54,990 onwards in Cosmic Blue, with sales limited to Lenovo.com.

Displays

On the Yoga Pro 9n, buyers get a 15.3-inch PureSight Pro OLED panel with 2.5K resolution (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It can vary its refresh rate anywhere from 48Hz to 165Hz and supports Dolby Vision, with HDR brightness peaking at 1,100 nits. Lenovo also offers a glass touchscreen version as an option.

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The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 uses a larger 16-inch PureSight Pro OLED touchscreen. Its 2.8K resolution (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) comes in the same 16:10 format, with a refresh rate between 30Hz and 120Hz. Like the Pro model, it peaks at 1,100 nits in HDR and supports Dolby Vision.

Performance

Under the hood, both machines use NVIDIA's RTX Spark N1X platform, which pairs an NVIDIA Grace processor with configurations featuring an NVIDIA Blackwell RTX GPU. Windows 11 comes preinstalled.

Memory and storage differ between the two. The Yoga Pro 9n offers up to 128GB of LPDDR5X unified memory and two SSD slots, with support for up to 4TB of storage. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 can be configured with up to 64GB of LPDDR5X memory and a 1TB SSD.

Cameras, Audio And Connectivity

Each laptop includes a 9.2-megapixel MIPI IR camera, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity. Lenovo also bundles its Yoga Pen Gen 2 stylus with both.

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For sound, the Yoga Pro 9n relies on a four-speaker system with a pair of 2W tweeters and a pair of 2W woofers. The Yoga 9n 2-in-1 steps up to six speakers by adding two extra woofers, and gets three 3D noise-cancelling microphones. Dolby Atmos is supported on both models.

Battery And Keyboard

Battery capacity is 92.5Wh on the Yoga Pro 9n and 99.9Wh on the Yoga 9n 2-in-1. Both laptops support Rapid Charge Express, which Lenovo claims can provide up to three hours of use after just 15 minutes on the charger. Typing is handled by a keyboard with 1.5mm of key travel, alongside a haptic Force Pad that also supports pen input.

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