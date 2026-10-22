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Jio Platforms IPO Day 2 Live: Retail Portion 100% Subscribed; GMP Signals 22% Gains

Track Day 2 subscription status, investor demand, GMP, IPO price band, allotment date and listing details of Jio Platforms.

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Jio Platforms IPO Day 2 Live: Retail Portion 100% Subscribed; GMP Signals 22% Gains
Jio IPO enters day two
44 minutes ago

Track all the latest updates on the Jio Platforms IPO, one of India's biggest public issues, as it enters its second day of subscription on October 22. The Rs 30,213-crore IPO is a pure fresh issue of 27 crore shares, with a price band of Rs 1,065-1,119 per share and a retail investment requirement of Rs 13,428 for one lot of 12 shares.

Oct 22, 2026 11:07 (IST)
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Jio IPO Day 2 Live: Retail Portion Fully Subscribed On Day 2

The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 3.47 times by 10:18 a.m. on the second day of bidding.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 9.42 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 2.33 times
  • Retail Individual Investors: 1 times or 100%
  • Employee Reserved: 1.61 times
  • Shareholders: 2.06 times

Source: NSE consolidated bid data

Oct 22, 2026 10:24 (IST)
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Jio IPO Day 2 Live: Retail Portion Nears Full Subscription

The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 3.34 times by 10:18 a.m. on the second day of bidding.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 9.42 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 2 times
  • Retail Individual Investors: 0.92 times or 92%
  • Employee Reserved: 1.55 times
  • Shareholders: 1.82 times

Source: NSE consolidated bid data

Oct 22, 2026 09:56 (IST)
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Jio Platforms IPO Day 2: GMP Signals 22% Gains

Jio Platforms IPO's grey market premium stood at 21.98%, or Rs 246 per share, as of 8:37 a.m. on Oct. 22, 2026. Based on the upper end of the price band at Rs 1,119 per share, the estimated listing price is Rs 1,365 per share.

Oct 22, 2026 09:32 (IST)
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Jio Platforms IPO Day 1 Recap

The Jio IPO platforms was subscribed 3.16 times by 7:00 pm on the first day of bidding.

  • Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 9.42 times
  • Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 1.68 times
  • Retail Individual Investors: 0.73 times
  • Employee Reserved: 1.37 times
  • Shareholders: 1.46 times

Source: BSE consolidated bid data

Oct 22, 2026 09:29 (IST)
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Good Morning!

Hello capital market enthusiasts! One of India's biggest IPO is set to enter its second day of subscription after seeing robust demand on opening day. 

Stay tuned to our live coverage, to know all things Jio Platforms IPO related. 

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